Cops nab Honduran human cargo of 14 in Santa Elena

SANTA ELENA, Cayo District, Mon. Jan. 7, 2019– Police, at about 11:30 Friday night in Santa Elena, intercepted a Ford Explorer van that was carrying two men, three women and nine children of Honduran nationality.

The children were handed over to the Human Services Department, while the driver and the adults were kept in police custody as an investigation was commenced and the Immigration Department was called in to deal with the illegal entry side of the investigation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Joseph Myvette said that the driver of the vehicle is Fernando Moh, 58, a driver of Benque Viejo Del Carmen. He said that Moh is not known to police.

Myvette said that police were patrolling in Santa Elena when they saw a heavily tinted vehicle in the town, and they stopped the vehicle and searched it. In the vehicle, police found the above-mentioned Hondurans packed in the vehicle.

Myvette said that the destination to which the persons were headed is not yet known, and that the “cargo” and the driver are being interviewed. £