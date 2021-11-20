74 F
Belize City
Monday, November 22, 2021
Home Sports Corozal F.A. 2021 Amateur Tournament Week 2 scores
Sports

Corozal F.A. 2021 Amateur Tournament Week 2 scores

SourceMartin Vasquez – General Secretary, CFA
121

COROZAL TOWN, Mon. Nov. 15, 2021 — The Corozal Football Association (CFA) 2021-22 Opening Season continued over the weekend with 5 games in Week 2 of the Amateur Tournament. Two games were played on Saturday and three on Sunday at the Ricalde Stadium.

With established protocols, only approved players and technical team were allowed. Upon arrival all must go through sanitizing of hands followed by body temperature check and verification of vaccination cards. Once this process is done, players are allowed to go to their respective changing rooms. Upon whistle blown marking the completion of the game, both teams have 15 minutes to exit the premises, which is being overseen by the Police. These protocols are set in place as the current Statutory Instrument does not allow fans, and the approval granted to CFA is for closed-door games. Bearing that in mind, CFA took one step forward and is streaming all our games live through our Facebook page.

In game 1 on Saturday, San Pedro Jaguars got the 4-2 win over Cristo Rey Youngsters. Goals for San Pedro Jaguars were by Enrique Chan (15’), Elioni Cawich (36’ & 50’) and Axel Perez (73’); while Cristo Rey Youngsters’ goals were by Orlando Perez (5’) and Treymayne Blades (10’). And in game 2, it was Corozal United Ballers gaining the 3 points from a 1-0 victory over Corozal Legacy with a goal from Shedrick Raheem Swaso (26’).

On Sunday, the first game saw Calcutta Strikers shutting our Club Atletico Tempestad, 5-0, with a goal apiece from Basil Sutherland (16’), Jervis Ara (20’), Luis Sanchez (28’), Darnel Mossiah (68’) and Israel Ara (82’). In the second game, Calcutta Bulls dropped Corozal Pelicans FC, 2-1, with a goal each from Gregory Banner (41’) and Joshua Villanueva (45’); while Rickelmer Garcia (93’) scored for Corozal Pelicans. And in the final game of the day, San Antonio United and Concepcion Consentidos played to a 1-1 draw. Alexis Mendez (47’) put Concepcion Consentidos in front, but Elvin Williams (89’) got the late equalizer for San Antonio United.

Week 3 games will be as follows:
Saturday, November 20
Game 1- Caledonia SFC vs Corozal Pelicans FC
Game 2- San Pedro Jaguars vs Concepcion Consentidos
Sunday, November 21
Game 3- Corozal Legacy FC vs Calcutta Bulls
Game 4- Cristo Rey Youngsters vs Club Atletico Tempestad
Game 5- San Antonio United vs Calcutta Bulls

Previous articleMOHW clarifies daily COVID-19 death count
Next articlePort Coral is a done deal — Hon. Ferguson

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Football Academy of Corozal launches Phase 2

COROZAL TOWN, Mon. Nov. 15, 2021 -- The Football Academy of Corozal (F.A.C.) officially launches its Phase 2 of the academy. The Football Academy...
Read more
Sports

NAWL Week 2 scores and highlights

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 15, 2021 -- The National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) 2021 competition continued over the weekend with a full schedule of...
Read more
Sports

Belize vs Dominican Republic today in CMU20 Qualifier

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 11, 2021 -- Belize’s Group B in the Concacaf Men’s U20 Qualifiers (CMU20) currently taking place in Santo Domingo, Dominican...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Happy Garifuna Settlement Day 2021!

Highlights
PUNTA GORDA TOWN, Toledo District, Wed. Nov.17, 2021 -- On Friday, November 19, Belize will celebrate Garifuna Settlement Day, which marks the arrival of...
Read more

Minister of Infrastructure Defends Building Act Amendment

General
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 15, 2021 -- Last Tuesday, Cabinet met to discuss a number of action items to be carried out by various...
Read more

Another Mahogany Heights murder

Headline
MAHOGANY HEIGHTS, Belize District, Wed. Nov. 17, 2021 -- This morning, another young life was ended as a result of the ongoing rivalry in...
Read more

Redistricting case stalls

General
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 15, 2021 -- Last year, as the November general elections were approaching, the Government of Belize and the Elections and...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Land and culture preservation big issues for the Garinagu

Editorial
It took an extraordinary effort for Garifuna Belizeans to survive and preserve their culture over these past two centuries, since they were exiled, removed,...
Read more

In a better place

Editorial
Mon. Nov. 15, 2021 It’s probably way too much for us ordinary Belizean citizens to comprehend, all the technical financial details surrounding the negotiations and...
Read more

No justification for aiding shipment of coke

Editorial
In the week when Belize celebrated the near halving of the billion-dollar-plus Superbond, through the arrangement made with The Nature Conservancy (TNC), a plane...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
No matter what we tried, AMANDALA could not compete with THE REPORTER until we acquired partnership and raised our printing technology to near their level....
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
There is a very old saying that, the pen is mightier than the sword. In a sense, it’s really just a cute kind of...
Read more

From The Publisher

Publisher
Today’s column may seem relatively frivolous to some of you, but it is something I have wanted to do for a long, long time. I...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper