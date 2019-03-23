Corozal F.A. U-tournaments update

COROZAL TOWN, Tues. Mar. 19, 2019– Another successful weekend of football at the Ricalde Stadium! This week marks our sixth week of the ongoing youth U-Tournaments hosted by the Corozal Football Association (CFA) under the auspices of the Football Federation of Belize (FFB).

CFA takes this opportunity to recognize Raigen Fernando Cano, born on October 20, 2000. His education journey began at Santa Clara Pre-School, continued at Santa Clara Adventist School, and obtained his secondary educations at the Belize Adventist College. Presently, Mr. Cano is pursuing an Associate in Bio-Chem at the Centro Escolar Mexico Junior College (CEMJC), and is currently on his last semester, which he is culminating with an Honor Roll Grade Point Average. He began his football endeavor at the age of 7 years, but started playing in bigger teams when he was 15. He started playing in his community of Santa Clara, and has gone as far as to play in Belmopan with Cave Tubing.Bz Strikers. His ultimate goal in life is to be a better person each day, “Better than yesterday, and tomorrow exceed my potentiality.”

Presently, Mr. Raigen is an outstanding goalkeeper, with most admirable talent and dedication for his team San Pedro Uprising Ballers, a first-time team in the CFA football tournament. He is also the stellar goalkeeper for the CEMJC Amateur Male Football Team. Another desire of his is to become a better player, showing his skills and sportsmanship. In his professional career, Raigen wishes to become a cardiologist, and start making his own money to be able to give back a little grain to his parents for the many sacrifices they make. “I am thankful to the good Lord for my greatest gifts of life, which are to live the life I love and to have my foster parents, whom I love with all my heart!”

Results for Saturday, March 16

(U-17 Male) Bacadia Warriors wins by default (3-0) over Ranchito Young Warriors.

(U-17 Male) Falcons FC wins, 3-0, over Corozal Rising Stars, with goals scored by Diego Castillo (24’) and Hermin Sanker (76’ & 82’).

Results for Sunday, March 17

BIG FIELD

(U-15 Male) BDF Cadets wins by default (3-0) over Concepcion Consentidos.

(U-15 Male) Corozal Invaders, 3-0, over Falcons FC, with goals by Bernard Jacobs (55’) and Clifford Sanker (62’ & 69’).

(U-19 Male) San Pedro Uprising Ballers draw, 3-3, with Corozal Rising Stars. Goals for S.P. Uprising Ballers by Oscar Torres (39’) and Reiner Santoya (66’ & 70’); and for Corozal Rising Stars by Shane Morgan (10’ & 82’) and Jemario Sanabria (84’).

(U-19 Male) Bacadia Warriors wins, 5-2, over Concepcion Consentidos. Goals for Bacadia Warriors by Marlon Chacon (29’), Eden Casanova (45’ & 74’), Aajay Gilharry (64’) and Evaristo Sanker (79’); and for Concepcion Consentidos by Hector Tamay (15’ & 25’).

SMALL FIELD

(U-10 Male) Calcutta Strikers wins, 6-0, over Bacadia Warriors, with goals by Jevan Sutherland (2), Kimani Rancheran (2) and Christopher Cabanas (2).

(U-10 Male) Corozal Invaders and Jaguars draw, 1-1. Goal scored by Abel Ochaeta for Corozal Invaders, and Landon Triminus for Jaguars.

(U-13 Male) Falcons defeated Calcutta Strikers, 1-0, on a goal by Edgar Martinez.

Upcoming weekend games:

Saturday, March 23

1:30 p.m. – (U-17 Male) Corozal Invaders vs Ranchito Young Warriors

3:30 p.m. – (U-17 Male) Falcons FC vs Bacadia Warriors

Sunday, March 24

BIG FIELD

10:00 a.m. – (U-15 Male) BDF Cadets vs Corozal Invaders

11:30 a.m. – (U-15 Male) Corozal Rising Stars vs Concepcion Consentidos

1:30 p.m. – (U-19 Male) Caledonia SFC vs Bacadia Warriors

3:30 p.m. – (U-19 Male) San Pedro Uprising Ballers vs Concepcion Consentidos

SMALL FIELD

10:00 a.m. – (U-10 Male) Corozal Rising Stars vs Bacadia Warriors

11:00 a.m. – (U-10 Male) Calcutta Strikers vs Corozal Invaders

1:00 p.m. – (U-13 Male) Corozal Invaders vs Calcutta Strikers