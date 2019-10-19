Corozal F.A. Week 5 Opening Season report

COROZAL TOWN, Tues. Oct. 15, 2019– We start off by giving thanks to the Almighty Father for His continued blessing upon our tournament. This week marks Week 5. Our Chairman, Mr. Mario Casanova applauds the community at large for coming out to support their children while they enjoy the football games. It is because of the parents, coaches and club owners that we are able to carry out these tournaments. We thank you, each and every person that comes out every week to support our ongoing tournament.

On Sunday, October 13, we had a total of 6 games, i.e. 1 U10, 2 U13 and 3 U20. We are pleased to report that all went well. It has been five successful weeks.

Game results for Sunday, October 13

Small Field games

U10 – Calcutta Strikers and Carolina Jaguars drew, 1-1.

Big Field games

U13 – Concepcion Majestics won, 11-0, over BDF Cadets. Goals scored by Ismael Cano (5’), Alexis Mendez (10’, 14’, 42’ & 48’), Rodel Cob (23’, 26’ & 35’) and Edrel Cob (24’, 43’ & 45’).

U13 – Corozal Invaders and Corozal Rising Stars played to a 0-0 draw. Players from both clubs did their utmost best, but at the end no one was able to score.

U20 – United Ballers won, 4-1, over Falcons FC. Goals scored for United Ballers by Shane Morgan (1’, 3’ & 27’) and Eden Casanova (20’); while Ryan Williams (24’) scored for Falcons.

U20 – Chunox won, 3-1, over Bacadia Warriors. Goals scored for Chunox by Reiner Santoya (29’ & 77’) and Einer Patt (12’); and goal for Bacadia Warriors by Russell Melendez (60’).

U20 – Libertad FC won, 9-0, over Ranchito Young Warriors. Goals scored by Rolando Chan (17’ & 29’), Oswade Dominguez (26’ & 76’), Oscar Torres (38’ & 58’), Marco Alvarez (69’), Alexander Bull (74’) and Kyle Chavarria (82’).

Upcoming weekend games, all games taking place at Carolina Football Field:

Sunday, October 20

Big Field

10:00 a.m. – (U13 Male) Falcons vs Carolina Jaguars

11:00 a.m. – (U13 Male) BDF Cadets vs Corozal Rising Stars

12:00 noon – (U20 Male) Corozal Rural vs Bacadia Warriors

2:00 p.m. – (U20 Male) United Ballers vs Ranchito Young Warriors

4:00 p.m. – (U20 Male) Falcons vs Chunox

Small Field

10:00 a.m. – (U10 Male) Calcutta Strikers vs Bacadia Warriors

11:00 a.m. – (U10 Male) Corozal Invaders vs Corozal Rising Stars

Feature photo: The Concepcion Majestics has been one of the teams under the leadership of Mr. Jorge Pech and Mr. Hector Chan. We applaud your hard work for always engaging our youths in positive recreational activities. Thank you for participating in the CFA tournaments continuously.