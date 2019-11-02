Corozal F.A. Youth Tournaments 2019-2020 Opening Season Week 7 report

COROZAL TOWN, Mon. Oct. 28, 2019– Another successful week of our ongoing Corozal Football Association (CFA) Opening Season Youth Tournament 2019-2020. We are grateful to the Almighty Father for His continued blessings upon our office and participating teams.

On Sunday, October 27, we had a total of 8 games, i.e. 2 U10, 3 U13 and 3 U20 at the Carolina Football Field. We are pleased to report that all went well; it has been seven successful weeks. These weeks have been a success, thanks to the match officials and the Disciplinary Committee persons, who have devoted their time and efforts.

We make special recognition and mention of Shane Morgan, Jr. and Reiner Santoya, Top Goal Scorers for Week 1 to Week 7. Both players are always giving their best for their team.

Top Goal Scorers (Round-1)

Results for Sunday, October 27

Small Field games

U10 – Carolina Jaguars vs Bacadia Warriors. Both teams battled, with parents very involved and crossing their fingers for a goal to be scored; but after the last minute, the whistle was blown with the game a 2-2 draw.

U10 – Calcutta Strikers vs Corozal Rising Stars; another clasico game. Both teams’ fans were very supportive and looking forward for a goal, and seeing both teams play their hearts out. Calcutta scored 2 goals; then before the game was out, Corozal Rising Stars also scored 2, ending the game in a draw.

Big Field games

U13 – Corozal Invaders vs BDF Cadets. BDF Cadets’ manager tried to get his players on time; but due to unforeseen circumstances, he was unable to make it. Corozal Invaders won by default, (3-0).

U13 – Corozal Rising Stars vs Falcons. This game was very interesting, and both teams were playing their best. Half time came and the game remained at zero; no one had scored. As second half started, there were few attempts by both teams trying to score; but just minutes before the game was over, the Central Referee called a penal in favor of Corozal Rising Stars. Aldani Rodriguez was asked to kick the penal and scored, giving Rising Stars the winning goal, 1-0.

U13 – Carolina Jaguars vs Concepcion Majestics. Another game that had fans and coaches waiting for the goal, but again the game was a draw, 0-0. No one was able to score. The plays by players is getting more intense as we advance more on the tournament.

U20 – United Ballers won, 2-1, over Libertad, with both goals scored by Enrique Valdez (4’ & 61’). Oscar Torres (75’) scored for Libertad.

U20 – Ranchito Young Warriors vs Corozal Rural. Ranchito did not show up, forfeiting the game (3-0) to Corozal Rural, who won by default.

U20 – Bacadia Warriors won, 4-2, over Falcons. Goals scored for Bacadia Warriors by Christopher Allen (5’), Justin Williams (25’), Russell Melendez (76’) and Simeon Rivero (83’); while both goals for Falcons were by Ryan Williams (30’ & 34’).

Upcoming weekend games, all games taking place at Carolina Football Field:

Sunday, November 3

Big Field

9:00 a.m. – (U13 Male) Corozal Invaders vs Concepcion Majestics

10:00 a.m. – (U13 Male) Corozal Rising Stars vs BDF Cadets

11:00 a.m. – (U13 Male) Falcons vs Jaguars

12:00 noon – (U20 Male) Bacadia Warriors vs Falcons FC

2:00 p.m. – (U20 Male) Libertad FC vs United Ballers

4:00 p.m. – (U20 Male) Ranchito Young Warriors vs Corozal Rural FC

Small Field

10:00 a.m. – (U10 Male) Corozal Invaders vs Carolina Jaguars

11:00 a.m. – (U10 Male) Corozal Rising Stars vs Bacadia Warriors

(SEE FEATURE IMAGE) –

We give special recognition to Corozal Rural FC. Thank you for participating in our tournament. Mr. Victor Camal and Mr. Gabriel Pena, thank you for getting our teens involved in positive recreational activities. Certainly these players are grateful to both of you. This team has some of its players that participated in the FFB Inter-Dstrict Male Competitions, namely: Damion Johnson (goalkeeper), Jeovan Iglesias, Victor Carrillo, Rojan Chable and the youngest, Eliceo Rosales. Eliceo Rosales has been a great inspiration to all Corozalenos; he is a part of the FFB National U15 Team. At his young age, he is always giving his best, and plays exceptionally. Keep it up, guys!