Corozal F.A. Youth Tournaments report for April 1, 2019

COROZAL TOWN, Mon. Apr. 1, 2019– Thanks, God, for another successful week of youth games at the Ricalde Stadium. This week marks our eighth week of the ongoing youth U-Tournaments hosted by the Corozal Football Association (CFA) under the auspices of the Football Federation of Belize (FFB).

We are pleased to report that no incidents have been encountered, but we are happy to report on the sportsmanship displayed by each of the participating teams. All clubs are trying their best to ensure that they lead to semifinals.

CFA takes this opportunity to recognize Kimani Rancheran, U10 Male player, who has been doing an exceptional job. He is the top goal scorer for that category. Keep it up, Kimani!

Club Standings as of April 1:

Game results for Saturday, March 30

(U-17 Male) Ranchito Young Warriors wins, 1-0, over Corozal Rising Stars, with a goal from Samuel Olivarez.

(U-17 Male) Corozal Invaders defeated Falcons FC, 4-1. Invaders’ goals were by Eric Rancharan (3’), Jair Williams (21’) and Ryan Williams (67’ & 69’). Falcons’ goal was by Diego Castillo (5’).

Game results for Sunday, March 31

BIG FIELD

(U-15 Male) Corozal Invaders bombed Concepcion Consentidos, 4-0, with all 4 goals scored by Josieky Lino (10’, 35’,40’ & 41’).

(U-15 Male) Falcons FC and BDF Cadets drew, 1-1. Jason Sanchez (57’) put Falcons in front, but Jordan Chan (68’) tied it up for BDF Cadets.

(U-19 Male) Caledonia SFC won, 4-2, over San Pedro Uprising Ballers. Goals for Caledonia SFC were by Darwin Alcoser (18’) and Emerson Tzul (62’,68’ & 84’); while San Pedro got 1 apiece from Axel Ewan (29’) and Rojan Chable (52’).

(U-19 Male) Corozal Rising Stars and Concepcion Consentidos ended in a 2-2 draw. Goals for Corozal Rising Stars were by Shane Morgan (3’) and George James (64’); and for Concepcion by Jian Mai (9’) and Carlos Mendez (12’).

SMALL FIELD

(U-10 Male) Corozal Rising Stars dropped Jaguars, 2-0, with a goal each from Zander Linarez and Michael Whittacker.

(U-10 Male) Corozal Invaders crushed Bacadia Warriors, 7-0, with goals from Matias Casanova (2), Devon Miguel (1), Abel Ochaeta (1) and Eiden Pelayo (3).

(U-13 Male) Falcons FC vs Corozal Rising Stars was a 1-1 draw. Goal scored for Falcons by Lejay Logan, and for Corozal Rising Stars by Giancarlo Morales.

Upcoming games at Ricalde Stadium:

Saturday, April 6

1:30 p.m. – (U-17 Male) Corozal Rising Stars vs Bacadia Warriors

3:30 p.m. – (U-17 Male) Ranchito Young Warriors vs Falcons FC

Sunday, April 7

BIG FIELD

10:00 a.m. – (U-15 Male) Corozal Rising Stars vs BDF Cadets

11:30 a.m. – (U-15 Male) Concepcion Consentidos vs Falcons FC

1:30 p.m. – (U-19 Male) Corozal Rising Stars vs Bacadia Warriors

3:30 p.m. – (U-19 Male) Concepcion Consentidos vs Caledonia SFC

SMALL FIELD

10:00 a.m. – (U-10 Male) Corozal Rising Stars vs Corozal Invaders

11:00 a.m. – (U-10 Male) Jaguars vs Calcutta Strikers

1:00 p.m. – (U-13 Male) Corozal Invaders vs Falcons FC

2:00 p.m. – (U-13 Male) Corozal Rising Stars vs Calcutta Strikers