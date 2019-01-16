Corporal Alfonso Guy, 51, fatally shot in his house

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Fri. Jan. 11, 2019– Former police prosecutor, Corporal Alfonso Guy, 51, who was originally from Corozal Town and was attached to the San Pedro police, died after he was shot in his abdomen at about 12:30 this morning, Friday, in his apartment in San Juan by a friend of his, Josue Danilo Villatoro Amador, 25, a waiter of San Pedro.

In speaking to the media this afternoon, Superintendent Reymundo Reyes, Commanding Officer of San Pedro police, said that Amador told them that he was playing with Guy’s loaded police-issued 9mm pistol when it discharged and the bullet struck Guy in the abdomen.

Instead of helping the injured corporal, however, Amador ran out of the apartment, taking the firearm with him. He then gave it to another person to hide.

Guy was rushed to the San Pedro Polyclinic, where he was given initial treatment, after which he was airlifted to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for further treatment, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Reyes said that they interviewed persons who were in the area at the time of the shooting, and the file was forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for her instructions.

Amador was apprehended and was arrested and charged for murder. He will be arraigned for the capital offense at the San Pedro Magistrate’s Court.

Reyes said that Guy had been socializing earlier Thursday night in San Pedro Town and shortly after midnight, he went home. Amador, who was with him, went with Guy to his apartment, which is located in a complex where other police officers reside, and that was when he began to play with the gun.

Guy was attached to the Crimes Investigation Branch, and Reyes said that the officers there are authorized to keep their firearm, since they are called to duty anytime, and they need their firearm.

The Commander said that Guy was a policeman with a calm temperament and vast knowledge and experience, and that he was respected, dependable and willing to help others.

Reyes said that when Amador was arrested, he told them that he had been playing with the gun when it discharged, but police did not believe him, because he ran out of the room after shooting Guy, and additionally, gave the gun to another person to hide it. They are thus investigating the death as a murder.

A policeman who lives in the apartment which is located next to Corporal Guy’s apartment said that he was in his room at about 12:30 a.m. when he heard a gunshot coming from Guy’s room. He quickly ran into Guy’s apartment and saw Guy lying on the floor with a towel, trying to stop bleeding from his abdomen.

Guy told him that he had been shot.

The officer’s brother, who also lives in the apartment complex, went into the room and they helped the corporal downstairs and put him in a golf cart. Police were called, and they came almost immediately and Guy was rushed to the clinic.