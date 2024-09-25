Belize City Independence Day Ceremony & parade

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 23, 2024

Well-known international con artist, 40-year-old Costa Rican national, Christopher D’Angelo Alvarado was found dead in his holding cell at the Belize Central Prison early Friday morning, September 20.

Alvarado earned a name for himself as a swindler in Belize in February of this year, after leaving two high-end resorts in Belize without paying his bill, which totaled over $127,000 BZD. He had checked into one of those resorts, the Itz’ana Resort located in Placencia, under the alias “Nicolas Paula,” an American national, with a scheduled stay until February 8.

He presented proof of payment via online wire transfer totaling USD 10,469.95; however, the payment was found to be fraudulent by management of the resort, but he still managed to stay until February 14, after promising that an upcoming wire transfer would cover the additional expenses. He eventually left a bill of over $27,000 BZD for an eight-night stay.

Later, in February, he booked 9-day luxury accommodations for himself and his supposed entourage at the Villa Abrazos Resort in San Pedro, and ran up charges totaling over 50,000 USD. By the end of the month, Alvarado’s spree was over, as he was arrested by San Pedro police for having $800 in counterfeit US currency and some cocaine.

According to reports, sometime after 3:00 a.m. on Friday, one of Alvarado’s cellmates alerted prison guards that Alvarado was foaming from the mouth, and when the guards arrived at the cell, Alvarado was unresponsive.

Alvarado, who did not have a medical history, had reportedly been traveling to San Pedro for the entire week for his trial, and had returned to prison the night before his passing.

Police are still investigating the cause of his death and are awaiting the results of a post-mortem on Alvarado’s body, said ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division.