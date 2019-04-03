Cousin kills cousin in Sandhill

The deadly violence erupted during an argument

SANDHILL, Belize District, Mon. Apr. 1, 2019– An argument between two teenage cousins led to death in Sandhill. Malcolm Leslie, 19, a laborer of Sandhill, was stabbed twice in his chest by James Emmanuel Gibson, 18, after he, Gibson, was hit by Leslie with a piece of wood in his face, causing a wound over his eyes.

Leslie was rushed to the hospital, but died shortly after.

Gibson was also taken to the hospital, where he was treated and later released. Gibson has since been detained pending investigation.

Police said that at about 1:30 Saturday afternoon, Gibson was at home in Sandhill when Leslie went to the house and shortly after, an argument ensued between them, and Leslie hit Gibson with a stick, after which Gibson retaliated by stabbing him.

Leslie was rushed to the Belize Defence Force hospital in Price Barracks, Ladyville, where he was given initial treatment, after which he was rushed for further treatment at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

So far, the cause of the altercation has not been established. A file has been compiled and forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for her directives.