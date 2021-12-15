COVID-19 and its impact on Belize’s construction industry

When COVID-19 made landfall in March 2020, Belizeans were plunged into a crippling economic downturn. Productivity was severely impacted, particularly in areas such as the construction industry. Because of its sensitivity to economic cycles, this sector, which includes many companies and their employees, is especially vulnerable to significant declines in economic activity.

The Contractor General’s (CG) recently published report for the period February 2020 to March 2021 cites COVID-19 as the primary reason for the considerable slowdown of the construction industry during this time. In respect of its impact, Contractor General Omar Mitchell writes, “The pandemic had an adverse effect on the entire local construction industry, and indeed, public contracts were not insulated or exempted. Delays were recorded, and in some instances, construction ceased.”

Amid the pandemic, health risks associated with COVID-19 have compounded the unemployment crisis. The CG continues by saying, “All in all, it is fair to conclude that all contributing sectors to Belize’s economic engine were adversely or irreversibly affected… Government projects suffered tremendously. Time schedules were subject to delays and postponements. These resulted in delivery delays, completion suspension, and associated cost overruns. These were in response to Government initiatives to arrest the spread of the pandemic.” On a brighter note, construction has the capacity to stimulate economic recovery through job creation. Government and other private sector stakeholders have, therefore, responded to the situation rather quickly, implementing various measures to support the industry. Building, restoration, maintenance, and demolition of residential, as well as non-residential structures, are all activities that fall within this broad area of work. Civil engineering projects such as roadworks also form part of the construction sector, along with architecture and design, equipment and material manufacture, and transportation. In regard to this, the Contractor General says, “Indeed, it is comforting to note that a return to apparent normalcy was only attained in the last few months when we discovered how to live with Covid-19 and minimize the risk of exposure, or at least how to manage it.”

The number of COVID-19 victims fluctuates daily, which also has an impact on the construction industry. At the onset of the pandemic, the supply chain was disrupted due to government lockdowns; labor shortages were occurring, and companies were facing economic recession. Initially, laborers in the northern parts of the country, in Orange Walk and Corozal districts, were unable to reach their job sites on Ambergris Caye and other parts of the country because the transportation system came to a virtual standstill. COVID-19, which is caused by a viral infection, is more likely to spread when workers come in contact with each other. Consequently, many of them were unwilling to go to work, aside from the fact that they cannot do so without any protection. In this case, some remedial measures have been taken to revive the construction sector against this disease.

Workers must abide by the World Health Organization’s guidelines, as well as the regulations issued by the Government of Belize via statutory instruments, to avoid contracting and spreading COVID-19. Construction companies also need to adhere to these requirements. This disease is communicable; for that reason, it is strongly recommended that workers do not all gather in one location. As per the regulations put forward by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, it is necessary for a distance of six feet to be maintained between workers. In the office, the space should also be increased. Safety equipment such as helmets, gloves, and construction boots need to be worn at all times. Workers must also wear masks to protect themselves, as well as personal protective equipment (PPE). Hand sanitizers must be used occasionally to keep hands clean.

The pandemic has undoubtedly shifted all attention to the labor force, particularly employee wellbeing. On a positive note, the industry could potentially use the recent changes to ways of working to diversify its workforce. The pandemic has plunged the industry into the quickest and deepest possible experiment in flexible working — which has proved a success. Construction companies’ ability to adapt to these changes, and so quickly, could make the industry more accessible and attractive to a larger talent pool. According to the International Labor Organization’s country policy responses on COVID-19, the extension of paid sick leave and improved sickness benefits is a key feature of pandemic policy responses worldwide. Weak risk management and poor safety and health outcomes had been a challenge in parts of the construction sector even before the pandemic. Prioritizing occupational safety and health in design and planning processes and ensuring implementation, including through joint worker-management OSH committees, are essential to protect construction workers. The process of revitalizing and jump-starting the economy has now started. The bottom line is that we need to come to terms with our newfound health challenges and learn how to live with them. Increasingly, other countries have arrived at the same conclusion.