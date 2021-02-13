74 F
Belize City
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Home Highlights COVID-19 Update
Highlights

COVID-19 Update

504

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 11, 2021– As of Thursday, February 11, 2021 about 106,991,090 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded over the world. Of that number, about 3% or 2,347,015 persons have succumbed to the illness. Countries across the world are on a fast-track to vaccinating their most vulnerable populations, and with the help of the COVAX facility and other partners, the inoculation campaign should commence in Belize before the end of April 2021.

Recent data released from the Ministry of Health and Wellness continues to show a steady decline in COVID-19 cases across the country of Belize. To date, a total of 12,114 confirmed cases have been identified across the country, and 11,607 of those infected persons have officially recovered. Since our last update, 6 additional fatalities were recorded. The six additional deaths occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week and have taken our total mortality count to 313 persons, which constitutes a fatality rate of 2.58%.

On February 11, 7 new cases were identified across the country from a total of 630 tests conducted. Forty persons were marked as recovered, and fortunately, no new death was announced. On that day, 5 hospitalizations of persons infected with COVID-19 were recorded, with one of those persons needing intensive care.

From the 736 tests processed on February 10, 28 new cases were identified. A total of 33 recoveries were recorded on that day. Three persons — all males — died as a result of COVID-19 complications on that day. The fatalities were recorded in the Belize, Orange Walk and Cayo Districts.

Unfortunately, three deaths — two women and one man — were also recorded on February 9. Two of the persons who passed away were from the Belize District and the other from Stann Creek. A total of 266 tests were conducted on that day and 9 new cases were found. Also, twenty-three new recoveries were recorded.

Internationally, the World Health Organization has warned that the UK COVID-19 variant could have an impact on the epidemic curve in Europe. Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious diseases expert, has shared that the United States may be able to inoculate a majority of its population by the end of summer.

Also, recent data released by the Center for Disease Control confirmed that double-masking can significantly improve protection against the COVID-19 virus.

In Belize, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has begun to roll out its vaccination education campaign with video advertisements on local television stations. Citizens and visitors are asked to continue to adhere to all the COVID-19 regulations put in place by the Government of Belize. The Ministry of Health and Wellness continues to encourage everyone to wear a face mask properly in public, maintain consistent physical distancing, avoid social gatherings, and wash and sanitize hands often.

Previous articleA deeper look into the 2020 prison break — Part 1
Next articleBelize’s 2021 economic analysis

RELATED ARTICLES

Highlights

Progress in the Chiquibul

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 10, 2021-- On Monday, the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Kareem Musa; the Minister of Sustainable Development, Hon. Orlando Habet;...
Read more
Highlights

COVID-19 Update

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 11, 2021-- As of Thursday, February 11, 2021 about 106,991,090 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded over...
Read more
Highlights

Assistance for the laborers of Foreshore

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 11, 2021-- For years, the downtown and Foreshore areas have been areas where self-employed men have sought to earn an...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Salesman shot and thrown out of truck

General
BELIZE DISTRICT, Wed. Feb. 10, 2021-- On Wednesday afternoon, police found the body of 47-year-old Michael Escalante lying on the roadside between Miles 33...
Read more

Progress in the Chiquibul

Highlights
BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 10, 2021-- On Monday, the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Kareem Musa; the Minister of Sustainable Development, Hon. Orlando Habet;...
Read more

BCCI: Steps to take before considering pay cuts

General
BELIZE CITY, Sat. Feb. 6, 2021-- The Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) and a number of other domestic organizations and international agencies...
Read more

Our Marcus and their Du Bois

Features
In the United States of America, the country with the second largest group of people who can trace the whole or part of their...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Rep. of Conservation organization overstepped

Editorial
The Maya Leaders Alliance, the Julian Cho Society, and the Toledo Alcaldes Association, via a press release issued on February 8, alerted the nation...
Read more

Tough decisions for the new government

Editorial
In a nutshell, our country sells agricultural and marine products — sugar, citrus, bananas and lobster — to pay for manufactured foods and fuel;...
Read more

Don’t let up now: vaccines on the way

Editorial
The best news in Belize today is that because of increased efforts by the government and people, Covid-19 infection rates have been going down...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
When the “black talking” began in Belize City in late 1968, leading into early 1969, the apologists for white supremacy in Belize soon countered...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
In my column last weekend, I forgot to include the fact that the Republicans I mentioned were also concerned in late 1972/early 1973 about...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
They say that the people the power structure in Guatemala hates the most are journalists, trade unionists, and environmentalists. If true, that would place...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper