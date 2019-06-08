Cricket Corner – Bandits at first in Zone One; Wicked 11 and Berlan will battle for first in Zone Two

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 6, 2019– Hello to all friends, families, fans, supporters and players of our so-loved sport – Cricket! Pleasant time of the day to all! Under the auspices of the Belize National Cricket Association (BNCA), the Sir Barry Bowen/ Harrison Parks Cricket Competition 2019 continued over the weekend with a few interesting games, with teams battling for first positions. As the regular season is coming to a close, the matches are getting really hot.

It was not too hard for the Bandits team of Belmopan to clinch first in Zone One, as on Saturday they defeated Western Eagles, 77 to 74, with 3 spare wickets.

On Sunday, Summer Fever went up against Excellence in a back match. Excellence had lost three games, and Summer Fever, two. Before this game, Summer Fever was tied with Bandits for first in Zone One. Excellence won over Summer Fever, so they are tied for second, allowing Bandits the first position. These two teams, Summer Fever and Excellence, will now play a tie-breaker at Lords Bank on Saturday, June 8.

In the game between Eagles and Bandits, for Bandits, Pharon Muslar scored 19, and Andrew Banner, Jr. took 5 wickets. For Eagles, Rudolph Ferguson scored 14, and Dirk Sutherland took 5 wickets. For the Eagles, I must congratulate them for playing throughout the season. They have lost some very heartbreaking games against some powerful teams that have very seasoned players. Better luck next time! You guys have played well, and in a few games you had teams worrying. So, my advice to you all: You have many months to get together and win next year. (Fish well) Love and respect, you guys!

The game between Summer Fever and Excellence: Excellence batted first and scored 188. Emmanuel McFadzean scored 38, and Benjamin and Jamie Martinez took 3 wickets each. For Summer Fever, Kenton Young scored 23, and Orson Flowers took 4 wickets.

In Zone Two, there’s a three-way tie among Berlan, Wicked 11 and BDF. These teams have lost two games each. If it was not for an error made by Team Wicked 11, they would have gotten first place. Wicked 11 had defeated Berlan by scoring more runs; but, because of the error, this particular match had been taken to the Protest Board by Berlan, who won the protest. An appeal was lodged by Wicked 11; but the Board also awarded the game to Berlan. Because of the three-way tie, a pick was done. Wicked 11 got the bye, so Berlan went up against BDF for third place. Berlan was successful in defeating BDF; so BDF fell to third. BDF protested on some technical issues, but the Board saw it fit to let it stand with Berlan as the winner. The score stood, with BDF scoring 164 runs, while Berlan had 165 runs with 2 spare wickets.

So, for this weekend: on Saturday – Summer Fever vs Excellence; and on Sunday – Berlan vs Wicked 11. Both games will be played at Lords Bank. Best of luck to all teams! Play professionally, teams; and continue to respect yourselves and others.

Have a blessed and fun-filled weekend. Respect to all, from me to you. Till next week, ba-bye!

More on cricket – top batsmen and bowlers

by Peter Young

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 6, 2019– After 14 weekends of playing, these are the standings for the best batsmen and bowlers.

The Belize National Cricket Association (BNCA) congratulates each individual.