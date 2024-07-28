Covid cases back on the rise

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. July 25, 2024

The crime statistics recently released by the Belize Police Department’s Joint Intelligence Coordinating Center have revealed a concerning increase in major crime across the country, with a particular rise in murder cases.

The data covers the first half of 2024, and compares it with the same period in 2023.

In the period from January to June 2024, Belize recorded a total of 57 murders, up from 44 during the same period in 2023. This marks an increase of 13 murders, translating to nearly a 30% rise year-over-year.

The increase in murders was most notable in the Belize District, where cases rose from 24 in the first half of 2023 to 31 in 2024. Other districts such as Cayo saw murders double from 4 in 2023 to 9 in 2024. In Corozal, although the number increase was smaller, the percentage rise was great, 200%, as the district saw murders rise from 1 to 3. Meanwhile, murders in Orange Walk increased from 1 in 2023 to 6 in 2024, an astounding 500% increase.

In the south, specifically Stann Creek, the number of murders remained stable, with 5 reported in both years; while the Toledo District experienced a small rise, from 6 murders in 2023 to 7 in 2024, a 17% rise.

While the surge in murders is the most alarming aspect of the report, other categories of crime showed varied trends. For instance, cases of rape showed a slight increase, from 18 in the first half of 2023 to 19 in the same period in 2024, a 6% increase. Meanwhile robbery incidents rose from 76 to 93, indicating a 22% increase.

Conversely, burglary cases saw a significant decrease, dropping from 306 incidents in the first six months of 2023 to 233, a 24% drop, in the same period in 2024. Theft cases also saw a decline from 62 to 47, with a similar 24% reduction in the corresponding period.

The data also highlighted a troubling increase in shooting incidents. The total number of shootings rose from 101 in the first half of 2023 to 128 in 2024. This represents a 27% increase.