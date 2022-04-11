Cross Country and Agric return after 2 years

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Apr. 6, 2022– Two of the most cherished and anticipated national events in Belize —the Holy Saturday Cross Country Cycling Classic and the National Agriculture and Trade Show, are making a full comeback following a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Holy Saturday Cross Country Cycling Classic, which was held for the first time in 1928, with Elston Kerr being the winner in that first year, will bring sports enthusiasts and non-sport fans alike together from all corners of the country to support their fellow Belizeans. The race covers approximately 140 miles—spanning from Belize City to San Ignacio Town andback—and usually has the participation of over 100 cyclists both from Belize and abroad. The years 1932, 2020, and 2021 were the only years when the race did not take place.

Santino “Santi” Castillo, a renowned cyclist and a sponsor of a Cycling Classic team for almost 30 years, spoke exclusively with AMANDALA about his feelings about the upcoming race.

“I can start by telling you what our reaction was. When I say ‘our’, I mean the cycling community. When it was canceled in 2020 and 2021, it was sad, because I don’t think the Cross Country had ever been canceled before; one year they changed the route and went to Orange Walk due to hurricane—it had to, because the roads were messed up. But it was a first to cancel two years consecutively. That also contributed to cycling going flat in Belize, because, well, there’s nothing to ride for. So the elite category nosedived to the bottom of the barrel, so to speak. So now, this is lifting up their spirits. Everybody figured there would be a Cross Country this year, so man started to train. Even Marlon Castillo who last rode in 2015 is making a comeback. So everyone is excited to have the run of the roses, the garland back once again,” he expressed.

Castillo told us that he can only describe the Holy Saturday race in two words: COLD SEED, referencing the sight of fans lining the streets for the running of the garland.

“Cross Country is the singular sporting event in the history of Belize. In fact, I was pleasantly surprised to see for the Junior Cross Country last Sunday the number of people that came out from the villages, because I was there on the road. And the same will happen Sunday, which is the female’s Cross Country, which is all a prelude to the real deal, which will be Holy Saturday, April 16,” he added.

And while the Cross Country Classic is only a few days away, Belizeans are also preparing for the return of the National Agriculture and Trade Show (NATS), which is scheduled for May 27, 28, and 29. Gary Ramirez, chairman of the NATS Committee, gave AMANDALA some insight into the process that went into getting the trade show approved for its return this year.

“Initially it was an internal process by the Minister of Agriculture to look at the grounds and in what condition the grounds were in. We had not done the show for 2 years, and in that 2 years, we had a major flood in this area, in the area of the Roaring Creek Bridge, and so we had to look at that, and once we were able to determine that the infrastructure was here where we needed it to be, we then need to look at the finances that we would have the required funding to put on the event. We also consulted with the Belize Police Department and the Ministry of Health in terms of what would be some of the parameters that we needed to work through for us to be able to make that announcement,” outlined Ramirez, who further mentioned that COVID-19 precautionary measures, including hand-washing stations, will be put in place at the event. Ramirez also added that they are asking the public to wear their masks, as they will be around crowds of people.

According to the NATS Committee chairman, the feedback in response to the announcement of the trade show’s return has been largely positive.

“The feedback has been generally positive. Naturally, there are some individuals who have certain concerns. There are individuals who for some reason would take to social media to announce that they’re not coming to the show grounds and have never been to the show grounds, and which is fine. I think everything that we do in Belize, all the different events have their own set of audience, and the people that are interested in coming to the Agric Show will come to the Agric Show,” he said.

After its two-year hiatus, Ramirez believes that the attendance for this year’s event will increase from its average of 37,000 to an estimated 40,000. He also noted that non-vaccinated persons will be allowed to enter the show grounds. This year’s National Agriculture Trade Show will feature the highly anticipated rodeo show, a canoe race, mechanical rides, and many other special events.