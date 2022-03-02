74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Curfew lifted countrywide

Mask mandate scaled back

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 28, 2022– The Government of Belize has announced a relaxation of the curfew and mask-wearing mandate in an updated set of Covid-19 regulations which comes into effect tomorrow, March 1. This means citizens countrywide will not have to be at home by 11:00 p.m. each night, and mask-wearing will no longer be required at private residences, or while persons are outdoors in an open space, or are driving alone, or driving with a member of the same household in a motor vehicle.

This relaxation is literally a breath of fresh air for many, but comments being posted on social media are already criticizing the decision to relax the mask mandate — a requirement that in some quarters is still believed to be useful and necessary at this time.

Masks must still be worn, however, within public buildings, and business owners will have to continue ensuring these regulations are adhered to. Persons entering government buildings, churches, and supermarkets, as well as those attending funerals or weddings, will thus still be required to wear masks.

