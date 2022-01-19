74 F
Customs officer, 43, dies in RTA

Rudolph Williams – deceased

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022– A Belize City man lost his life in a traffic accident that occurred on the George Price Highway on Saturday, January 15. According to police reports, somewhere between Miles 17 and 18 on the highway, 43-year-old Rudolph Sylvester Williams, who was heading from Independence village in Stann Creek to Belize City, lost control of his white Nissan Armada, which veered off the highway and overturned.
Williams was flung out of the vehicle, and was severely injured as a result. Upon arriving at the scene at around 10:30 that night, police found Williams lying motionless, and all indications were that he was already dead.

Reports are that the vehicle was found extensively damaged. Investigators have indicated that Williams was not wearing a seatbelt a the time of the accident. The police are currently still investigating.

Williams was a career customs officer and the officer in charge of the Big Creek station.

