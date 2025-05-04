More measles cases in Belize!

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Apr. 29, 2025

Several Customs officers have been accused of being involved in a possible marijuana smuggling ring, into which an investigation is currently being conducted.

Reports are indicating that in early April of this year, a box arrived at the Customs Department as part of a consolidated set of packages imported from the US, which is typically sent through freight services in barrels.

According to those reports, a Customs officer inspecting the shipment reportedly had received prior calls from two Customs colleagues – a male and female, who are relatives – asking him to monitor the specific box, which they claimed contained bath and body products; but when the box was searched, 15 pounds of high-grade marijuana in plastic bags were found inside.

This prompted the officer to alert his superior and call the female Customs officer, who was on her way to pick it up. Her vehicle was spotted on security camera entering the Customs compound, and then diverting when she got the call.

Police officers are seeking the female Customs officer; however, she has yet to report to work after the incident. The officer who found the marijuana has provided a statement to police, and it is believed that this incident could be just a part of a larger operation being conducted by a marijuana-smuggling ring.

An ounce of high-grade marijuana is reportedly sold for 800 USD.