Child-and adolescent-friendly space opened in Benque

Ceremony for the signing of a new CBA between the Belize City Council and the Christian Workers Union

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Feb. 7, 2025

It was a “short and sweet” ceremony today at City Hall for the signing of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the Belize City Council (BCC) and the Christian Workers Union (CWU) on behalf of 148 City Council staff who are members of the Union. The last CBA had been expired for over three years, which is the period for which they are normally in force, but roll over if a new one is not signed. Proposals from the union had been received in 2019. At the end of January 2024, CWU president Leonora Flowers explained that not many points were outstanding for the CBA to be concluded. She appealed for the parties to get on with it before the municipal elections, which took place on March 6 of that year. Unfortunately, that deadline was missed, but the process had gotten underway by August 2024.

Leonora Flowers – President, CWU

With the signing finally taking place, Flowers thanked the Council and the Labour Commissioner, Risella Dominguez-Patt, and her team. She credited the Commissioner for ensuring that they eliminated all ambiguities. Flowers happily remarked, “It’s always a good day for us at CWU when we can sign on to CBAs. Sometimes we don’t get most of what we want for our people, but we never stop trying. We look forward to the next three years under this new CBA for greater things to happen when we sit again at the table.”

Hailing the signing in his welcome remarks, Deputy Mayor Allan Pollard said the document “enshrines the principles of fair wages, job security, safe working conditions, among others, ensuring that the workforce remains not only protected but also valued.” Pollard affirmed that the significance of the CBA signing extends beyond policy and legalities, because “it embodies a shared vision for a workplace where labour is recognized as the backbone of development.” He declared, “The men and women who clean our streets, maintain our drains, support our operations and provide essential city services are not merely employees; they form the foundation of our families, our neighbourhoods and this thriving city.”

Bernard Wagner – Mayor of Belize City

Remarking on the momentous occasion, Mayor Bernard Wagner first thanked all those who contributed to the negotiation process so that the agreement could be finalized. Among them were the late City Administrator, Stephanie Lindo-Garbutt; Hubert Pipersburgh; former CWU president, Evan “Mose” Hyde, and others. Wagner described the CBA as a document with a soul which “represents the foundational spirit of my administration, which really speaks about being all about the people. That mantra really instructs that we always practice fairness; we always pursue progress and commit to people-centred leadership.” The Mayor described the staff as the drivers of the Council every single day, and declared that the CBA will truly make a difference in their lives.

Outlining some of the benefits, Mayor Wagner detailed that the CBA goes beyond what is legally required, prescribing more paternity leave (going from 7 to 10 days), additional vacation days, increased bicycle and motorcycle allowance for the staff who use bicycles and motorcycles as their mode of transportation to and from work, more compassionate leave, and increases in allowances as well as semi-annual support for medical check-ups, and others. According to the Mayor, salaries have now been aligned to meet industry standards. He added that despite being behind in the signing of the CBA, “In good faith, the Belize City Council implemented that salary adjustment, and we did it from 2024.” Wagner reported that they undertook a comprehensive review of pay scales, and thereafter increased salaries for field workers from an average of $6.46 per hour to $7.04 per hour; and for administrative staff, their salaries went from an average of $11.46 per hour to about $11.97 per hour.

Wagner also highlighted the partnership that has been engendered between the Council and the CWU based on collaboration, trust and mutual respect.

Also signing onto the document was the Labour Commissioner.