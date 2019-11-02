CYDP/BDFA 1st Division weekend games at the MCC

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 28, 2019– The CYDP Peace Cup 2019, which is endorsed as the Belize District Football Association (BDFA) 1st Division Tournament 2019-2020 Opening Season, continued with 7 games over the weekend at the MCC Grounds, 4 on Saturday and 3 on Sunday.

Saturday, October 26 results

In game 1 on Saturday, October 26, Eagles FC won by forfeit (3-0) over Berger FC, after Keron “Benny” Patnett (1’) and Michael Robinson (22’) had already shaken the net for Eagles.

Game 2 saw Starz Academy FC with the 4-nil win over Heights FC, courtesy of hat trick from Shemar “Zap” Gillett (6’, 10’ & 14’) and the other goal by Ajani Vaughan (8’).

It was target practice for Ebony Lake FC in game 3, as the bombarded Face of Belize, 14-nil, with 8 goals from Trayvon “Mini Man” Martinez, 2 from Keiron Requena (51’ & 81’), and 1 apiece from Nigel Burgess, Eshak King, Denver Skeet (65’) and Jamal Neal (85’).

And in game 4, FC Elite bombed Yabra, 8-1, with goals from Tyreek Muschamp (7’ PK, 63’ & 64’), Keneen Lopez (33’ & 70’) and Marlon Gutierrez (61’, 76’ & 77’); while Yabra’s only goal was by Jalen Babb (19’).

Sunday, October 27 results

In game 1 on Sunday, Barrack Road DC shelled Youth In Sports Education, 7-1, with a hat trick (3 goals) from Francis Andrews (10’, 46’ & 51’) and 1 apiece from Quincy Briceno (47’), Harold Thompson (49’), Clinton Jorgenson (53’) and Jael Ottley (65’); while Cion Augustine (58’) got the only goal for Youth In Sports Education.

Game 2 was a 3-1 win for Lake I FC over Caye Caulker Avengers, as father and son, David McCaulay, Sr. (61’) and David McCaulay, Jr. (87’) scored for Lake I, who also benefited from an own goal by Caye Caulker’s Imair Pineda (71’ OG); Emmanuel Eiley (57’) scored the lone goal for CC Avengers.

And in game 3, Caesar Ridge FC prevailed, 5-1, over Ladyville FC. Sydney “Buck-it” Bradley struck twice (5’ & 37’) for Caesar Ridge along with a goal each from Russell Casanova (12’), Kenroy Linares (61’) and DeAndre Pitter (85’); while Ladyville’s goal was by Oran Avila (69’).

Upcoming weekend games:

Saturday, November 2

10:00 a.m. – Lucky Strike FC vs FC Elite

12:00 noon – Sports In Education vs Heights FC

2:00 p.m. – Barrack Road FC vs Caye Caulker Avengers FC