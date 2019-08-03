Dangriga home invader gets a “bad beating”

The victim’s family members caught him and administered punishment

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Wed. July 31, 2019– At about 11:00 Monday night on Plantain Street, the home of Minnette Bermudez, 54, a domestic of Dangriga, was invaded by a man who went into her bedroom while she was sleeping, put a knife on her throat and attempted to assault her.

She screamed, which alerted her family members who were at home sleeping. Her nephews, two robust young men, went into the room and saw the man, who at this time was trying to escape.

One nephew got a stick and hit the intruder on the leg, which caused him to stumble, and the nephews then grabbed him and beat him.

After “disciplining” the man, they held him captive and handed him over to police, who were called by neighbors who became alarmed by the commotion coming from Bermudez’s house.

Police took the intruder, who has since been identified as Guillermo Martinez, 41, a vendor of Pomona, Stann Creek District, to the Southern Regional Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment. Martinez was later released into police custody and was charged with aggravated burglary.

He was arraigned for the offense today at the Dangriga Magistrate’s Court, and was remanded until August 30.

In speaking to the media, yesterday, Bermudez said that a masked man who was armed with a knife jumped on her, held her mouth, put the knife at her throat and told her not to scream, because he would kill her.

Bermudez, however, resisted and screamed. Her daughter, who was in the next room, heard the scream and went to her mother’s room to investigate, but found that the door was locked from inside. She then alerted her male relatives, who managed to open the door.

Bermudez said that she had never seen the man before.