Dangriga sports stats – PLB Week 12 at Carl Ramos Stadium on Sunday; another must-win situation for the home team, Dangriga WAGIYA vs league leaders, Belmopan Bandits

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Thurs. Oct. 24, 2019– The Premier League of Belize (PLB), as it is winding down its Opening Tournament regular season and heading to the top-4 playoff race, has two teams that have already made it to the top-4 playoffs automatically; those are Belmopan Bandits & Verdes FC. Four (4) teams are fighting for the 2 remaining spots, who are BDF, San Pedro, Altitude & our team, Dangriga’s Wagiya.

This weekend, Saturday night & Sunday evening, will be an important weekend for 4 of those teams fighting for the two spots. Here in Dangriga this Sunday evening inside the legendary Carl Ramos Stadium at 4:00 p.m., it will be one of the biggest must-win games once again for our home team, Dangriga Wagiya, if they want to stay alive in the top-4 playoff race. After that big 6-nil victory last week Sunday against Altitude FC, our home team Wagiya has just risen to the occasion by scoring goals, which was their biggest problem from the start of the PLB Opening Tournament. All of Wagiya’s games were some wonderful, well-played games that they were supposed to win, but did not capitalize on their point-blank opportunities. Now, our home team ends up in a must-win situation; and also, we got to hope & pray that some other teams win or lose. But, like the Wagiya players said, don’t watch us get in trouble; look how we get out. We have already put ourselves in this situation, so we will prove ourselves for our home fans once again this Sunday on our home turf against the League leaders of the PLB, the Big Bad Belmopan Bandits. It won’t be a “walk in the park” for any of these teams; but our home team Dangriga Wagiya will put off a 90-minute fight, from start to finish, for these important 3 points. This game for our home team is the game to get over with a victory.

All are invited this Sunday once again from near & far inside the Carl Ramos Stadium at 4:00 p.m. to witness this must-win situation matchup. Ticket booth opens at 2:00 p.m. Live Garifuna drumming will be rocking & rolling from start to finish. Special performance by Harlem Youths alongside DJ Regiem. Half-time Travelers gift-package give-aways. Wagiya vs Belmopan Bandits.