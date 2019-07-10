Subscribe to our Rss

Dangriga sports stats – Wagiya wins pre-season friendly

Sports — 10 July 2019 — by Mervin “Rugged” Flores
Dangriga sports stats – Wagiya wins pre-season friendly

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Mon. July 8, 2019– There was a PLB pre-season friendly practice match yesterday in Placencia – Wagiya vs Placencia Assassins. Wagiya won, 3 goals to 1, under the new head coach, Dale Pelayo. Goal scorers for Wagiya were Gilroy “Bredda” Thurton, Horace Avila and Johnard Castillo. Placencia Assassins’ only goal came from Wilbert Rivas. The return match will be this Sunday at the Carl Ramos Stadium at 4:00 p.m. Wagiya has signed a couple new players for this upcoming PLB season.

Related Articles

National Over-40 reg. season ends; back match to decide playoff spot in South Group Dangriga Mayor’s Cup knockout semifinals and Smart Mundialito Week 1 results SMART Mundialito reg. season ends; playoffs start this Saturday at the MCC Team BIZ – Hardwick to represent BzSA this summer

Share

About Author

Deshawn Swasey

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.