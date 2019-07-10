Dangriga sports stats – Wagiya wins pre-season friendly

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Mon. July 8, 2019– There was a PLB pre-season friendly practice match yesterday in Placencia – Wagiya vs Placencia Assassins. Wagiya won, 3 goals to 1, under the new head coach, Dale Pelayo. Goal scorers for Wagiya were Gilroy “Bredda” Thurton, Horace Avila and Johnard Castillo. Placencia Assassins’ only goal came from Wilbert Rivas. The return match will be this Sunday at the Carl Ramos Stadium at 4:00 p.m. Wagiya has signed a couple new players for this upcoming PLB season.