Dara’s 8th Annual Hunger Awareness Ride this Sunday, July 28

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. July 25, 2019– This Sunday, July 28, will see Dara’s 8th Annual Hunger Awareness Ride taking off from in front of the Belize Civic Center, onto the Philip Goldson Highway, continuing through the Hattieville-Burrell Boom Road, and returning to the George Price Highway, to finish in front of the Belize Civic Center. There will be two (2) ten-minute breaks along the way – at CD Gas on the Boom Road and at 8 Miles on the George Price (Western) Highway.

Registration begins at 5:00 a.m., and the Ride starts at 6:30 a.m. sharp.

Contribution – $10.00 per participant. All proceeds go to Dara’s Feeding Program.

Reggae Music by Silver Fox Sounds all along the way!

Come and join the Ride; all are welcome!

Sponsors include: AAA Loans, Krem FM, CD’s Gas Station, BWS, Amandala, Powerade, Hyde Shipping Corporation, Krem Television, BNE, Wave TV, Belize Electricity Limited, The Guardian, Caribbean Shipping Agencies Ltd., Wave Radio, SMART, Vibes Media, The Angelus Press, Plus TV, Habet & Habet Ltd., 7-News.

For more information, contact 623-3662 or 660-0802.