Daylight purse snatching goes viral

Photo: Assailant sneaking up behind woman on Barrack Road

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 4, 2023

Video footage of a young woman becoming the victim of a robbery in Belize City has sparked outrage on social media.

The event occurred along Barrack Road during the early hours of December 3, and was recorded by a nearby surveillance camera, which provided a clear view of the crime as it happened.

The footage shows the perpetrator, whose identity remains unclear, approaching the woman from behind and forcefully snatching her purse as she walked along the sidewalk.

In a courageous but risky act, the woman engages in a struggle with the assailant, screaming and attempting to reclaim her belongings. Unfortunately, the altercation resulted in her being pushed to the pavement as the thief eventually escaped with her purse.

Police are investigating the incident, and while unverified claims are circulating that the assailant is a minor, today in a routine police briefing with the media, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Hilberto Romero was unable to confirm these speculations.