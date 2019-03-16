Deadly bar argument leaves 2 dead

Alleged killer flees stabbing murder scene, and then crashes motorcycle, killing his passenger friend

PUNTA GORDA, Toledo District, Thurs. Mar. 14, 2019– Around 6 o’clock last night, a young man’s life was tragically ended when an argument in a bar ended with him being stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle.

In a turn of events, however, his alleged killer fled on a motorcycle with a friend who had been in the bar, but then crashed his motorcycle, critically injuring himself and killing his friend.

The tragic chain of events began in Punta Gorda Town when the murder victim, Luis Cabrera, 18, who resides in the town, got into an altercation in the bar with Alexander Ruiz, 37, of Trio Village in the Toledo District, who was also drinking in the bar.

Ruiz allegedly got violent, broke a glass bottle and stabbed Cabrera in the neck. Cabrera was rushed to the Punta Gorda Community Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Ruiz apparently decided to make a quick getaway from the scene, and he and another man who was in the bar, William Garcia, 32, hopped on his (Ruiz’s) motorcycle and sped away.

About 20 minutes after the murder, police got information of a road accident that had occurred on the Southern Highway. When they arrived at the junction of the Southern Highway and the San Antonio Road, they saw a motorcycle, extensively damaged, on the right side of the road.

Police also found two men on the scene, who were identified as Ruiz and Garcia. One of them, Garcia, was motionless.

According to police, Ruiz, who had been driving the motorcycle, lost control and crashed into a utility pole.

Garcia died on the spot and Ruiz was admitted to the Southern Regional Hospital, where he is listed in a critical but stable condition. He remains under police guard.

Police said that their investigation has so far not indicated that Ruiz and Cabrera knew each other prior to the argument they had, the nature of which is unknown. They were also not socializing together in the bar.

When asked if Ruiz could be charged for Garcia’s death as well as Cabrera’s murder, ACP Joseph Myvette said that there is a possibility that he could be charged for both.