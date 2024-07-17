YWCA elects new Board of Directors

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. July 12, 2024

The Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP) was launched through the Ministry of Labor on Thursday, July 11, in partnership with the International Labor Organization (ILO).

The DWCP is the second strategic framework designed to address Belize’s critical decent work deficits identified during its diagnostic phase and to outline time-bound interventions. It will also be used to improve the country’s efforts to promote jobs and enterprises, guarantee workers’ rights in the workplace, extend social protection, and foster social dialogue, with particular attention to gender inequality concerns in the labor market

“It’s a part of Plan Belize in ensuring that we promote key areas: Governance and rights of workers, inclusive labor markets, and sustainable productivity,” mentioned Minister of Labor, Hon. Oscar Requena. “In a nutshell, the program seeks to ensure that we have respect for the rights of workers, that we promote decent work and social justice for all, and that essentially, we all work together towards building a vibrant economy where we are going to see all Belizeans having an equal opportunity to work decently, receive a decent wage, that their rights are respected, and that essentially we develop our country better,” he added.

“By ensuring decent work for all, we can create a more equitable society, a more inclusive society where individuals fulfill their potential and contribute to the well-being of their families and communities. The decent work country program for Belize is a comprehensive framework that outlines our joint commitment to promoting decent work principles across all sectors of your economy,” said Dr. Joni Musabayana, Director of ILO Caribbean.

Dr. Musabayana highlighted during his remarks that Belize has ratified 50 ILO conventions and one protocol, which is more than any other Caribbean country, as the average is 33. “So, by having such a large number of ratifications, it gives expression to the interests of the list to be an equitable society, to be a profitable society, to be a fair and just society,” he said.

The program has gotten the stamp of approval from the President of the National Trade Union Congress of Belize, Luke Martinez.

“For the National Trade Union Congress of Belize, this milestone reminds us that we are participating in nation-building. We are proud to be a part of this collaborative effort to promote decent work practices, protect workers’ rights, and enhance labor standards. As we exchange pleasantries and celebrate this achievement, we acknowledge that we have much to look forward to; the decent work agenda and results framework will guide our actions for the next five years,” he said.

As Martinez mentioned, the programme will last up to 5 years, from 2024-2029.