Domestic worker charged with stabbing ex-common-law husband

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 4, 2019– Tanesia Payne, 37, a domestic worker of 2 B Flamboyant Street who allegedly stabbed her ex-common-law husband, was charged with grievous harm and use of deadly means of harm when she appeared today before Magistrate Khadeem Palmer.

No plea was taken from her because the offences are indictable. She was released on a bail of $5,000 and her case was adjourned until May 10.

Richard Ellis, 52, Payne’s ex-common-law husband, reported to the police that at about 8:40 a.m. on February 28, he went to Payne’s house and was loosening his gas tank when he was attacked and beaten by two persons who came out of a room.

He said he was crying out for help, and Payne told the two persons to cover his mouth and she gave them a piece of cloth, and they covered his mouth with it.

According to police, Ellis said that he heard Payne tell the two persons to stab him and kill him. He said she also told them that she had locked the door.

Ellis said he was struck on his head with an object, and then he was stabbed in his face and neck. He said he managed to escape, however, and was taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where his injuries were classified as grievous harm.

Police reported that when they went to Payne’s house, they found that the scene had been tampered with and there was evidence that someone had attempted to clean up blood, and they found a toaster with blood stains on it.

Police also reported that they saw Payne with a wound in her chest, and they discovered that she had told a neighbor to inflict a stab wound on her because she wanted to make a false report against Ellis.