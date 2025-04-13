Michael Gordon’s works showcased at Imagination Factri

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 10, 2025

The Government of Belize announced on Wednesday, April 9, that Dr. Leroy Almendarez, former CEO of the Social Security Board, has been appointed as CEO for the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, and Logistics.

Dr. Almendarez’s appointment comes a few weeks after an initial announcement on March 19 which named the CEOs who would be serving in the various ministries, following the March 12 general election in which the John Briceño-led PUP administration secured a new term of government.

Before his appointment, Dr. Almendarez was previously CEO of the Social Security Board, a post he held for just five months, before being dismissed by the Board of Directors. There had been no official reason or explanation given for his departure so early from a 3-year contract.

He notably served as the Executive Director of the Belize Trade and Investment Development Service (BELTRAIDE) from 2018 until he departed from BELTRAIDE to join SSB. While at that agency, Dr. Almendarez was a key player in advancing Belize’s trade, investment, and economic development.

Dr. Almendarez holds a PhD in Organizational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University.