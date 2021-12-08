74 F
Drugs and guns found in San Jomal

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 6, 2021– Last Thursday, on December 2, police found a sizable stash of marijuana and guns in the San Jomal area of Corozal. The discovery was made as a result of intelligence that was passed on to the officers who went to the scene.

According to a police report, the team found a total of 454.6 pounds of cannabis, as well as three 9mm pistols, two magazines, and sixteen live rounds of ammunition.

Police are investigating this recent find, but have since sealed and labeled the drugs and guns as found property.

