Launch of Belize Music Project: 100 Years of Belizean Sound

Photo: (above) Degron Joseph and (below) Kentroy McKoy, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Aug. 13, 2024

Two men—25-year-old Degron Joseph and 25-year-old Kentroy McKoy, both of Belize City—have been arrested and jointly charged for the murder of 54-year-old Mark Francisco of Belize City, which occurred earlier this month.

Francisco was reportedly preparing to go out fishing with two of his colleagues on Sunday, August 4, at the corner of Yarborough Road and East Collet Canal when, before their departure, a gunman approached their vehicle and shot Francisco in the side of the head. He was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where he passed away.

It was confirmed by the Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, that Francisco wasn’t known to police and was not affiliated with any criminal groups in the area. Additional reports mentioned that Francisco was previously employed with Benny’s Home Center for the past two decades and took an early retirement.