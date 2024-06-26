UB has a new Brand Ambassador, Noelia Hernandez

Photo: Jahstar Gonguez, charged with robbery

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 24, 2024

Two men have been charged for breaking into a store in Mahogany Heights, Belize District, along with a female of Seine Bight, Stann Creek District, who has been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of unlicensed ammunition.

On Friday, June 21, around 2:00 p.m., police responded to information about a robbery taking place at a store in Mahogany Heights. The store owner told officers that she was at the store when three persons with firearms entered the establishment and stole an undisclosed amount of cash along with other items inside, then escaped.

Following an investigation, police arrested Jahstar Gonguez and Sean Crawford, both from Belize City, who were charged with robbery.

Police discovered Gonguez attempting to hide at his home located behind the village cemetery. While he was detained, officers searched the home and discovered a female identified as Shanda Gonzalez in the bathroom, along with a 9-millimeter pistol with an extended magazine with ammunition.

She was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of unlicensed ammunition.

Gonguez is a known figure to police, as he was charged with murder for allegedly killing Shawn Robert Palacio in 2021 but was set free due to a nolle prosequi.