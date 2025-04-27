Derrick Chavarria wins 3rd annual Easter Monday race

by Jerry A. Enriquez

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Apr. 22, 2025

For Christians worldwide, Easter marks not only the culmination of the forty-day Lenten observance, but also the celebration of their faith in the resurrection of Jesus, whom they believe to be not just a prophet or Son of God, but a reincarnation of God—the Supreme Being and creator of the universe. One of the key doctrines of Christian faith is that the physical body of Jesus defied death and returned to life, glorified and resplendent with the beauty of the soul.

Indeed, this cornerstone of faith continues to stir deep reflection and controversy among non-Christians and Christians. There are those who believe in the literal interpretation of Scripture – that the earth was created in six days, that Moses actually parted the Red Sea into walls, or that Lazarus was physically raised from the dead. Others challenge the literal interpretation of the Scriptures and argue that many biblical accounts are allegorical, rich in symbolism rather than factual recounting. Rather than nullifying faith, these perspectives show the rich diversity of human attempts to understand the Divine.

Some scholars argue that historical gaps and discrepancies in the Gospels regarding Jesus’s life have fueled speculation for centuries. For example, millennia-old texts written by sages in India include stories of Jesus (whom they called Issa), travelling through Nepal and India during his adolescent to early adult years, studying ancient spiritual traditions and gaining enlightenment. Other theories also attempt to compile a comprehensive account of Jesus’ intriguing life, including the search for answers to the missing gaps not mentioned in the Gospels. The resurrection story also provokes controversy among billions of non-believers. Furthermore, many churches continue to promote and portray Jesus as a White man, despite evidence proving that to be very unlikely.

This article does not intend to engage in any debate of faith. Rather, it merely serves as a reminder that a mosaic of religious views exists among Christians, non-Christians, and non-religious individuals. Unfortunately, these differences have sown divisions over millennia and may never be resolved. People can cling to their beliefs and perceptions of truth with the fervour of six blind men in the ancient fable, who each remained stubbornly divided by their vehement positions that the part of the elephant they touched was the whole.

Religions’ tendency to assert that their particular faith or ritual globally possesses the exclusive means to access a supreme being is delusory, arrogant, and divisive. Can the vastness of an ocean be contained in a milk can? Can infinity be boxed into our limited human experiences and constructs? The universe is vast and ever-unfolding, far beyond what the human mind can comprehend or any single doctrine can define.

Yet, religious denominations often dwell excessively on their traditions while increasingly risking losing relevance, as they overemphasize rituals at the expense of nurturing deeply empowering spiritual insights. While rituals have their place, when they become ends in themselves, they turn into habitual, repetitive chatter, and obscure the universal values shared across all major spiritual paths, including compassion, love, justice, humility, and a commitment to the greater good. Such values were taught by Buddha, Jesus, Mohammed, and enlightened beings throughout history.

An Indian parable poignantly illustrates this. A great doctor visited a community stricken by disease. He diagnosed the root causes and offered prescriptions, including radical lifestyle changes for complete eradication. Instead of following his advice, the people became preoccupied with glorifying the doctor. They praised his wisdom and displayed beautiful pictures of him in their homes, bowing to them. They offered flowers and incense, repeatedly recounting stories of his visit and reciting the prescriptions he provided. Sadly, however, hardly anyone took the doctor’s prescribed medicine. Consequently, the disease endured, and the suffering continued from one generation to the next.

Too many churches mirror this tale. Churches that once resonated with purpose now reflect repetitive, meaningless rituals, disconnected from the struggles of daily life. Attendance dwindles, especially among youth, not because faith is irrelevant, but because it lacks relevance. Instead of teaching practical ways to foster deeper and more empowering insights for cultivating a better life, churches have become hollow spaces where attendees fulfil their duty to rituals, rather than draw inspiration to nurture strength and courage for daily living. While the spiritual hunger remains, the feast being offered no longer nourishes.

Does God really need human praise? Jesus himself cautioned, “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father.” (Matt. 7:21) He urged his followers not merely to speak his name but to embody his values. He did not ask for praise—he called for transformation. Instead of all the noise, empty repetitive recitations, and often theatrical preaching antics with divergent requests to God, churches should also provide space for quiet and stillness, to enable attendants to truly reflect and discover deeper awareness within.

The greatest truths are often found not in chattering and noise but in silence and stillness. “Be still, and know that I am God,” said the Psalmist. Silence is not emptiness; it is presence. As Jesus practiced during his 40 days in the desert and beyond, meditation and quiet introspection are not passive acts, but radical tools for awakening inner strength, mastering the ego, and aligning with the Divine within.

Jesus’ rejection of the Devil’s temptations—for power, greed, wealth, and excessive attachment to material and sensual pleasures—demonstrates profound self-mastery. “All this I will give you,” said the Devil, “if you will bow down and worship me.” His life showed that those who are truly free are not those who possess the most. Rather, those who are no longer possessed by their egotistical and greedy desires are truly free. How many of our leaders—political or religious—would pass such a test? How many would choose the path of sacrifice, humility, justice, and service over corrupt self-enrichment?

He did not hesitate to speak the truth, whether to the rich, the poor, the rulers, or the oppressed – even in the face of threats and betrayal. Even when he whipped corrupt businessmen for dishonouring the physical and spiritual temple, or shouted, “You brood of vipers,” or in his compassionate approach toward the humble sinner, his grounded connection to a higher cause was his unwavering commitment to love, justice, and the transformation of all. These days, spiritually dying and dead churches need their own resurrection, if they are to be a credible and inspirational force in our nation’s cry for moral leadership and liberation.

Traditionally, the Easter weekend holiday in Belize has evolved into a national “Spring Break,” when Belizeans flock to beaches, rivers, and the cayes to relax and celebrate with family and friends. Paradoxically, this “holy” weekend in honour of Jesus also features lewd hip-gyrating bikini contests, increased alcohol consumption, and the egg-laying bunny rabbit, all of which businesses promote for their own profits. Easter weekends have also been marked by alcohol-fueled abuses towards family and others, violence, traffic accidents, and reckless behaviour, particularly among youth. Holy week has mainly been anything but holy.

Arguably, as evidenced by the dominant choices of nationwide activities, the four-day Easter weekend has been ineffective in nurturing the intended values of Lent and “Holy Week”. Under this status quo, fueled by the churches’ insistence on adhering to antiquated, historical Eurocentric molds of worship, might it be time for the nation’s political and religious leaders to consider whether a four-day weekend is truly necessary?

If Christianity is to be worth its salt in Belize and elsewhere, shouldn’t Easter be a time for mindful activities aimed at inspiring individual and societal transformation? Whatever one’s faith may be, or whether one is non-religious, let us learn to honour the deeper values of life—not only in a church, but in our minds and bodies, in nature, in how we live, how we love, and how we treat one another. In every religion, in every heart, there is the seed of something greater. “A healthy tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a diseased tree bear good fruit.” Let us nurture that seed in all we do to yield better fruits within ourselves and our families, and among our leaders, communities, and citizens across our beloved nation.