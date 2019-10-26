Egbert “Eggie” Baldwin freed of murder charge after nolle prosequi

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. October 24, 2019– Ladyville construction worker Egbert Baldwin, 21, aka “Eggie”, who was charged with the murder of Ladyville plumber John Michael Williams, 32, was freed of the charge when he appeared today before Justice Colin Williams and a nolle prosequi was entered, indicating that the Crown would not proceed with the trial.

Senior Crown Counsel Shanice Lovell entered the nolle prosequi because the main witness, Williams’ son, cannot be located. Williams, who resided at 5 Myrtle Wade Crescent, was shot and killed about 10 p.m. on August 2, 2016. He was sitting on the sofa in the living room of his house, located on the second floor, when his assailant entered and demanded money from him.

Williams’ son, who was 14 at the time, gave the police a statement in which he identified Baldwin as the person he saw in the living room with his father. The son said that he was asleep in his room when he was awakened by the loud remarks of his father. He said he heard a loud bang that sounded like a gunshot and he got out of his bed and he peeped through a hole in the door of his bedroom, located where the lock should have been.

He said he saw Baldwin, also known to him as “Eggie,” with an object resembling a firearm in his right hand. He told police that he heard Baldwin ask his father,” wheh di money deh”. His father’s reply, he said, was: “I have no money”. The boy said he heard another gunshot and his father said to Baldwin, “hold on, ah gwine fu di money”.

The boy said he heard another loud bang and, fearing for his life, he climbed through a window and went on the roof, where he stayed for about 10 seconds. He said he heard a person, who he assumed was Baldwin, run down the stairs.

He said he went to the living room and he saw his father lying motionless on the floor. He said he went to his neighbor’s house and asked his neighbor to call the police.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene, they saw Williams lying face-down on the floor. Williams was transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Baldwin was represented by attorney Oscar Selgado, who was not present in court.