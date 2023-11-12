Elmer Nah’s case adjourned once again

Photo: Elmer Nah (with mask) enters police mobile after adjournment in Belmopan Magistrate’s Court

The preliminary inquiry into the New Year’s Eve triple murder was put off until December 15, 2023

by Marco Lopez

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Nov. 8, 2023

Special prosecutor Terrence Williams, hired by the Government of Belize to attempt to secure the conviction of former police officer Elmer Nah for triple murder on behalf of the state, was not present at today’s preliminary inquiry. He was reportedly en route to Belize for the November 8 court hearing but received news of a family emergency while in Miami, Florida, and had to return to his native country, Jamaica.

The preliminary inquiry, which has been put off at least twice now, is now set to be heard on December 15, 2023.

Deon Pascasio, cousin of Vivian Ramnarace, who is one of three persons who died of gunshot wounds after a gunman, believed to be Nah, entered the yard of her and her husband in Belmopan as they were having a New Year’s Eve family gathering, told local media that the family was looking forward to seeing some progress in the case. He said that these types of delays seen in the case so far do have an impact on the family.

“We’re here and everybody is, you know, we’re looking forward to seeing this case move forward. We want to see, we get past this stage, for us to get to the point where it is referred to the Supreme Court and the actual trial begins. And so right now, this is just prolonging all anxieties and everything, so it’s taking a toll on the family,” Pascasio said.

On October 18, the attorney spokesperson for the family, Arthur Saldivar, explained that some missing documents from the police case file were the reason for the adjournment on that date. Special Prosecutor Williams, during his last appearance in Belize had said, “We are ready to go.”

Despite this, the case will be delayed for a little more than a month once more. For the family, as the anniversary of the life-changing moment when their three loved ones (Vivian; her husband, Jon; and his brother, David Ramnarace) were mowed down in the safety of their home draws near, the pain of that loss is still very much present in their minds and hearts.

“But, like I said the last time, we’re resolute, and we’re here for the long haul, and will be here until the case comes to a close,” Pascasio said.

He added, “It’s been extremely difficult for all family members, especially for the Ramnarace brothers – it has been difficult on them; and for us, the loss of Vivian, and the fact that the brothers were so close to the family as well; and there is that daily reminder of a 5-year-old child who is left without both parents.”

Accused murderer Elmer Nah is being represented by attorney Lynden Jones.