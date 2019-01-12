Elodio Aragon, Sr., kidnapped and released

Police say that the former UDP minister was kidnapped after his home had been burglarized

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 10, 2019– Late this afternoon, the word out of Orange Walk was that Elodio Aragon, Sr. had been kidnapped and released after his house was burglarized. Aragon, Sr. is the father of Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Elodio Aragon, Jr.

Initially, when we called Orange Walk police, we were told that there had been no report of any such incident.

Pressing the officer who answered the phone did not reveal anything further, but only confirmed that indeed something had happened, because he informed us that the police press office would issue a press release.

Late this evening, police issued a press release confirming the report that Aragon, Sr., had been a victim of a burglary at his home and that he had been kidnapped “sometime today.”

“Orange Walk police received information that the home of the father of Elodio Aragon, Jr., Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, was burglarized. Mr. Aragon, Sr., was kidnapped and taken on the Philip Goldson Highway, where he was later released about (2) miles on the Posito Road, off the Philip Goldson Highway. Mr. Aragon appears to be in good health and police are investigating.”

The police report did not say what, if anything, the burglar (s) took from Aragon’s house, nor how he was released. Neither did the release say if police have leads regarding a suspect, or suspects.

Elodio Aragon, Sr. served in the first United Democratic Party government of Prime Minister Manuel Esquivel, from 1984 to 1989 and from 1993 to 1998. The senior Aragon was Minister of Education.