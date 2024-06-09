ACC holds Career and Art Exhibition

by Roy Davis (freelance reporter)

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 6, 2024

Ervin Reneau, 54, who was convicted of 2 counts of murder in 2016 and was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole, was resentenced today by Justice Nigel Pilgrim.

After he considered the aggravating factors, Justice Pilgrim put the starting point at 40 years, then he added 4 years, which puts it at 44 years. He then subtracted 3 years, which puts it at 41 years. He further subtracted 2 years and arrived at 39 years, the final sentence. He told Reneau that he has to serve 39 years before he would be eligible for parole, and that the sentence will take effect from December 2, 2010, when he was remanded into custody.

The resentencing is in accordance with Belize Court of Appeal decision that Reneau is to get a fixed sentence as prescribed by the Caribbean Court of Justice. Reneau had appealed his conviction and sentence. The appeal of his conviction was dismissed and the appeal of his sentence was allowed.

Reneau was convicted of the murder of businessman David Longsworth and the murder of Edgar Ayala, a security guard. The incident occurred on November 30, 2010, at Texaco Service Station, located at Mile 2 on the Philip Goldson Highway. Reneau fired a barrage of gunshots at Ayala and Longsworth. Ayala was working at the gas station, and Longsworth was with his wife and stepson about to put gasoline in his car when Reneau opened fire. Ayala died on the spot, while Longsworth was driven by his wife to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In delivering his sentence, Justice Pilgrim said that there are several aggravating factors, such as the fact that a firearm was used in commission of the crimes, that it was done in the presence of a mother and her child, who was 7 years old at the time, and it was in a public place. He said that Reneau did not express any remorse, and there are no mitigating factors. He also said that a psychiatric report stated that Reneau was not suffering from any mental disorder.

Reneau was represented by attorney Sheringe Rodriguez of Belize Legal Aid.

The Crown was represented by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Cheryl Lynn Vidal.