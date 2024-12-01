Burrell Boom and surrounding villages underwater!

Photo: Servulo Baeza, CEO, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security

As of mid-November, there were 13 officially confirmed cases in Guatemala

BELMOPAN, Tues. Nov. 26, 2024

The discovery of the potentially devastating NW screwworm in municipalities very near to Belize has local agricultural authorities concerned. Servulo Baeza, CEO in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, told Amandala today that an infected head of cattle was intercepted on November 22 in southern Mexico at one of their checkpoints established in Catazajá, Chiapas as part of their screwworm prevention measures.

Mexico had eradicated the NWS screwworm over 30 years ago in 1991 along with Central American countries. Their Ministry of Agriculture, in a release on the discovery, reported that the country had spent $750 million in that effort. Belize’s Agriculture Ministry lauded that country’s prevention measures which led to the detection of the infected animal in this instance, and its prevention of the spread of the disease in their country. However, CEO Baeza explained that the greater concern is the illegal cattle trade. He shed some light on the movement of cattle in the region stating, “A lot of the cattle from Nicaragua comes through Honduras, goes through Guatemala, and then ends up in Mexico.” According to Baeza, even the majority of Belize’s cattle exports to Guatemala are believed to eventually end up in Mexico. He added that, while countries seem to have a handle on the controlled trade, it is the informal trade that is worrisome.

As a result of the discovery of the infected animal in Mexico, the United States temporarily closed its border with Mexico for cattle trade. Mexico has done the same with Guatemala. Baeza stated that if even one case of the NW screwworm were to be detected in Belize, Mexico would suspend cattle trade with us. Another great concern for our authorities is a possible decline in Guatemala’s demand for our cattle as a result of oversupply of beef due to the measures taken by the U.S. and Mexico.

CEO Baeza estimates that 85% of our cattle is exported to Guatemala informally, while the remaining 15% is exported to Mexico via legal, regulated trade through the northern border. The cattle on the hoof goes to one buyer, SuKarne. In total, Belize exports between 35,000 and 45,000 heads of cattle annually. The value of our cattle industry is estimated to be around $90 million annually.

While Belize remains free of the NW screwworm, the pest, which deposits its larva into open wounds or mucous of mammals, is getting closer. Baeza revealed that since mid-November, there were 13 official reported cases of the screwworm in Guatemala, and there is an unconfirmed report that there is one in Peten. More worrying, however, is that there may be more unreported and undetected cases. Baeza said that Guatemala is under-resourced, and has admitted to being overwhelmed when it comes to ensuring active surveillance and monitoring to avert an infestation. On Monday, officials from Belize and Guatemala met and discussed better collaboration to prevent the spread of the myiasis disease caused by the screwworm.

Belize’s agriculture authorities continue to work closely with OIRSA, the Belize Agricultural Health Authority (BAHA) and the Belize Livestock Producers Association (BLPA). As part of our prevention measures, all trucks returning from Guatemala are required to be sanitized. There are points of control in Bullet Tree, Cayo and in Jalacte, Toledo, as no animal is being allowed to enter Belize from Guatemala. In our case, Baeza admits too that “resources is always a challenge.” He added that, as it currently stands, he believes BAHA is stretched thin. The Government recently approved a supplementary appropriation for prevention work. He said it is not enough, but “we are doing everything we can with the resources that have been provided.” The USDA is also providing some funding through OIRSA, and Belize is receiving some of those resources. However, it is not significant, because Belize was far removed from the area where the initial infestation started in February this year in Panama and Costa Rica.

Cattle farmers are being asked to remain vigilant and treat all wounds on their cattle.