Extortionists demand US$550,000

Gunmen shot up San Pedro house at 1:30 a.m. as family slept

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Mon. Dec. 17, 2018– The Turley family of San Pablo, in San Pedro, was terrorized by a gunman at about 1:30 last Saturday morning while they were sleeping. The family said that about 10 shots were fired at their house, then the shooter escaped.

Luckily, no one was hurt, but the glass windows of the family’s home were shattered and there were bullet holes in the side of the house. Police said that an investigation has been launched and statements recorded.

Trent Turley, 21, told us today that extortion money of US$550,000 is being demanded from them by the gunmen, or else they would be killed, and pictures of coffins were sent to him on social media.

The Turley family believes that the attack may be linked to an incident that occurred on September 9 when Trent’s motorcycle was deliberately destroyed by fire in the Central Park, and a golf cart parked nearby also was damaged, but the damages were not major.

The motive for the terrorizing acts is believed to be an ongoing dispute, including a court case, which the Turley family won in November. They believe this attack and extortion may be in retaliation for that ruling.

Trent told us that they have made a report and are calling on police to get to the bottom of the extortion for their safety and the safety of their property.

Information to us from police is that a Turley family member had carried out a business transaction with a man but had not paid the man what was owed to him, and the man is now demanding the rest of the money.

Police said that they are investigating the shooting and the extortion.