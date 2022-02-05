74 F
Faber given until Friday to resign

Patrick Faber

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 3, 2022– An official resignation letter to finalize the end of Hon. Patrick Faber’s leadership of the UDP has still not been submitted, and according to recent reports, a faction of the party is trying to resist his resignation. It is even being suggested in some quarters that a letter might be penned to ask Faber to stay on. By all indications, however, Faber has been given until Friday, February 4, to submit his official letter of resignation. This was reportedly agreed upon by the party’s Central Executive, who met on Tuesday night, according to local reports.

The opposition party is trying to regain its footing following its most recent leadership fallout, which has again destabilized that party. UDP Chairman, Michael Peyrefitte had announced that a press conference would be held so that UDP officials could speak on the way forward for the party, but that event was cancelled until further notice.

