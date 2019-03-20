Fake cops rob gas station

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Mar. 13, 2019– On Sunday, March 10, thieves dressed in police uniforms targeted PUMA Gas Station at Mile 1 and 1/2 on the Philip Goldson Highway. According to police, the only difference between the clothing worn by the thieves and an officer’s uniform were the pants they wore, which were not identical to those used by police officers.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. The two thieves entered the gas station and demanded to speak to the manager, and then forced their way into the manager’s office. They then ordered the manager to open the safe that was in the office.

The two men were able to escape with an undisclosed amount of cash along with some DVR equipment. When the thieves exited the gas station, they ran towards Coney Drive, with one of them holding the DVR in his hands.

Surveillance footage showed the men leaving the manager’s office with the DVR. Police are currently investigating the matter.