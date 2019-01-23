Falling branch kills Pedro Perez, 43

MAYAN KING, Stann Creek District, Mon. Jan. 21, 2019– Pedro Perez, 43, a Guatemala national who was a worker at the Maya King Banana Farm on the Southern Highway, was cutting down a tree Saturday morning when a branch from the falling tree landed on him, causing him to suffer massive head and body injuries.

Workers who saw what happened rushed to help him, and the branch was taken off him. Perez was rushed to the Southern Regional Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

Dangriga police said that it was a freak accident. An autopsy will be conducted tomorrow on Perez’s body to certify the cause of his death.