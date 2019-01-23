Family loses house to fire

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 21, 2019– A woman, her mother, her three children, and her cousin are all homeless after a fire erupted at #40 East Collet Canal sometime after 8:00 last night. No one was injured, but all their belongings were destroyed in the fire.

There were 3 plywood structures in the yard, and the fire started in the structure closest to the street — a structure that was only about 12X13 feet in size. According to police, the owner of this structure, Candice Wade, 26, was at her neighbor’s house when someone told her that smoke was coming out of her house.

By the time police arrived, the house was already fully engulfed in flames and the fire department was trying to extinguish it.

The preliminary report from the fire department suggests that it could have been an electrical fire. When we spoke to Wade’s cousin, David Wade, 32, who lived in the second structure in the yard however, he said that he believes that it could have been caused by a mosquito coil that was left burning too close to a piece of sponge in the first structure.

David Wade, who was also away from the house when the fire started, also told us that the children living with his cousin, Candice, in the first structure – 2 girls and 1 boy – are all under the age of 11.

He is pleading to the public for any assistance that they may be able to offer his family. He can be reached at 665-5487.