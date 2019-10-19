A father wants answers

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 17, 2019– On Tuesday, Kevin Arnold, a laborer of Belize City, came to Amandala and reported that on September 8, he and his common-law wife, along with their two children, 2 years and 7 months old, were at their home when persons from the Ministry of Human Development went to their house and took away the two children (Neisha, 2, and Kevin, Jr., 7 months old), telling them that they were unfit parents and that the children would be taken for safe-keeping.

Arnold later found that they were taken to the Liberty Children’s Home in Ladyville.

Arnold told us that on September 28, he got an urgent call telling him to go to the hospital because his son was injured.

On his arrival at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, he was told that his baby, 7 months old, had been struck in the head with a metal object. He then began to ask questions and demanded answers, but no-one was talking.

He firstly wants to know what happened, who was responsible, the X-ray result, and the extent of the injuries to the baby. He went to the Liberty Children’s Home where the baby had been taken, and he was directed to the Ladyville Domestic Violence Unit, which referred him to the Ministry of Human Resources, who told him that they have no answers.

Arnold is now at a loss as to what happened, and why his baby was taken. He wants his children to return home to him and their mother.