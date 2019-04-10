Fatima and Jewel Fury, Kaite and Gladiators lead group standings at Week 9 of Women’s League regular season

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 8, 2019– Only 1 week remains in the regular season of the National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) 2018-2019 Closing Season, and it promises to be one heck of a playoff, as the leading team in each group features an outstanding striker – Fatima Romero of Jewel Fury in the South Group, and Kaite Jones of Gladiators in the North. Both Fatima and Kaite are by far the leading goal scorers in their respective Group. Kaite presently has the edge by 1 goal over Fatima, but it is probably unfair to compare their numbers, as they are in different groups and thus have different opponents. The exciting thought is, will they meet in the playoffs?

Four games were played on Saturday and two on Sunday in Week 9 of the tournament; and there were a few lopsided scores.

On Saturday, at the M.A. Stadium in Independence, home team Rumberas dismantled Santa Elena Strikers, 14-0, with goals from Ashley Rodriguez (1’, 27’, 29’, 50’, 70’ & 83’), Quiniah Caliz (10’), Naomi Gamboa (16’ 18’ & 55’), Jessica Lopez (23’), Vilma Barrientos (57’) and Julie Ramirez (56’ PK & 76’). Meanwhile, at the Carl Ramos Stadium, it was the visitors Altitude blasting home team Dangriga Pumas by a 15-0 score. Sharing the scoring for Altitude were Tamara Baptist (1’, 12’, 29’, 74’ & 86’), Pauline Linarez (19’, 27’, 53’ & 75’), Jelissa Foreman (37’, 40’, 41’ & 56’) and Cristy Cardinez (61’ & 67’). At the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, visiting Ladies Freedom Fighters from P.G. avoided a shutout with a late goal from Marita Max (80’); but the rest of the scoring was from Jewel Fury Bandits, who cruised to a 13-1 victory with goals from Anijay Quroz (7’), Fatima Romero (8’, 12’, 17’, 24’, 27’, 61’ & 76’), Kursha Pollard (13’, 29’ & 45’) and Julie Ponce (65’ & 79’). The only low score on Saturday was at Ambergris Stadium, where Belize City’s Black Orchid needed 2 second half goals from Shardee Lozano (68’ & 79’) to secure the 2-0 win over San Pedro Invaders.

On Sunday afternoon, in a NAWL preliminary to the PLB Verdes vs Bandits clash at the Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio, home standing Verdes Rebels prevailed, 5-1, over Corozal Scorpions, with goals from Flor Garcia (12’), Maricela Hernandez (46’), Florine Vasquez (78’ & 91’) and Jamilet Alarcon (82’); while the sole tally for the Scorpions was by Mandy Canul (57’). A little later in the afternoon at the People’s Stadium in Orange Walk, their Gladiators crushed Cayo’s Royal Maya Hill, 9-0, with goals from Aaliyah Leiva (6’), Kaite Jones (9’, 10’, 48’, 52’, 62’, 81’ & 85’) and Mayte Diaz Aragon (45’).

At the end or regular season with Week 10 games, the top 4 teams from each group will go on to the home-and-away knockout quarterfinals, where North teams will be matched against South teams.

Upcoming Week 10 games:

Saturday, April 13

3:00 p.m. – Altitude vs Santa Elena Strikers – M.A. Stadium

4:00 p.m. – Ladies Freedom Fighters vs Dangriga Pumas – Victor Sanchez Union Field

4:00 p.m. – Black Orchid vs Gladiators – MCC Grounds

4:30 p.m. – Jewel Fury Bandits vs Rumberas – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

Sunday, April 14

1:00 p.m. – Verdes Rebels vs San Pedro Invaders – Norman Broaster Stadium

4:00 p.m. – Corozal Scorpions vs Royal Maya Hill – Ricalde Stadium