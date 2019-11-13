FFB announces National “A” Team final list for upcoming CONCACAF Nations League games

BELMOPAN, Fri. Nov. 8, 2019– The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) is calling the following National “A” Team male players to camp on Monday, November 11, 2019. The players are to report at the FFB headquarters by 10:00 a.m., where they will continue to prepare for the CONCACAF Nations League match against French Guiana. The match is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan.

National “A” Team male players called to camp are (Verdes – Ver, Bandits FC – Ban, BDF FC – Bdf, Wagiya SC – Wag, San Pedro FC – Snp): goalkeepers – Woodrow West (Ver), Shane Orio (Ban) and Charles Tillett (Bdf); defenders – Ian Gaynair (Ban), Tyrone Pandy (Ban), Norman Anderson (Ver), Evral Trapp (Ver), Elroy Smith (Ver), Donnel Arzu (Wag) and Nelson Linarez (San Benito, Guatemala); midfielders – Ean Lewis (Bdf), Andres Makin (Ban), Humberto Requena (Ban), Daniel Jimenez (Ban), Darrel Myvette (Ver), Amilton Santanna (Snp), Sean Caliz (Wag), Nana Mensah (USA) and Carlos Bernardes (Honduras); and forwards – Krisean Lopez (Ver), Desmond Wade (Ver), Michael Salazar (USA) and Deon McCaulay (USA).

– press release –

(Amandala Sports Ed. Note: Belize plays against French Guiana in Belize on Thursday, and against Grenada on Sunday in Grenada. Belize needs some points from these games in order to move out of last place and avoid relegation to League C. Let’s go, Belize!! (See current standings in League B’s Group A below.))