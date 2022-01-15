74 F
Belize City
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Home Sports FFB announces new Director of Competitions
Sports

FFB announces new Director of Competitions

188
Martin Vasquez

BELMOPAN, Mon. Jan. 10, 2022– As the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) prepares to start its football tournaments for the year 2022, we are pleased to welcome Mr. Martin Vasquez as our acting Competitions Director.

Mr. Vasquez comes with a wealth of experience in football and has served as the Corozal Football Association’s Administrative Officer since 2018 and General Secretary for the association since 2021. He is also the co-founder of the Football Academy of Corozal and has attended various FIFA, Concacaf and FFB trainings. Mr. Vasquez additionally holds a Concacaf D License and most recently completed the PANAM High Performance Coach Certificate 1.

We welcome Mr. Vasquez as the newest addition to the FFB team and look forward to working with him for the development of the sport.

The Football Federation of Belize also takes this opportunity to thank Mr. Rafael Avila for his contribution at the federation and wishes him the best in all his future endeavors.

For FFB competitions matters, feel free to contact Mr. Martin Vasquez at [email protected] onbelize.bz.

– press release –

Previous articleOrange Walk F.A. 1st Division semifinals on Sunday
Next articleFrom the Publisher en Español

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Orange Walk F.A. 1st Division semifinals on Sunday

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Tues. Jan. 11, 2022-- The Orange Walk Football Association (OWFA) 1st Division Amateur 2021-22 Opening Tournament regular season ended on December...
Read more
Sports

Belize District F.A. 1st Division football returns to the MCC

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Jan. 11, 2022-- It felt really great to be back and able to see football rolling again after 3 weeks pause...
Read more
Sports

Krem New Year’s Classic winners crossing the finish line

Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Full lockdown at Kolbe! 

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 13, 2022-- This evening, the Kolbe Foundation issued a release informing the public that the Belize Central Prison will be...
Read more

Commission of Inquiry recommends criminal investigation

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 13, 2022-- The Commission of Inquiry established by Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño on January 19, 2021 to investigate the...
Read more

Abusive dad killed by son

Headline
SAN ROMAN, Stann Creek District, Wed. Jan. 12, 2022-- On Tuesday night, what appears to be years of abuse inflicted on a 46-year-old woman...
Read more

Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported in one day

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Wed. Jan. 12, 2022-- The daily COVID-19 report issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness for Tuesday, January 11, indicated that...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

A reshuffling of portfolios

Editorial
On January 10, the Prime Minister, Hon. John Briceño, switched the portfolios of some members of his Cabinet, and to the glee of many,...
Read more

Check your compass, Blue Captain

Editorial
Sun. Jan. 9, 2022 An important piece of equipment for sea goers, especially on long voyages, is a compass, because when a bad storm hits,...
Read more

GOB helped break the sugar impasse, but it must do more

Editorial
More than five decades after it became the number one export earner in Belize, the sugarcane industry maintains its importance in our economy. Tourism...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
A few months ago, I discussed the incredibly sensational case of a wealthy, prominent Belizean who in some respects was a he-man in behavior,...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
“Like the Freemasons, the Confederacy of the Humbled is a close-knit brotherhood whose members travel with no outward markings, but who know each other at...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
My understanding is that Belmopan-based PLUS TV is supported by evangelical churches in the United States. So, I was somewhat surprised at the intensity with...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper