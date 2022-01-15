FFB announces new Director of Competitions

BELMOPAN, Mon. Jan. 10, 2022– As the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) prepares to start its football tournaments for the year 2022, we are pleased to welcome Mr. Martin Vasquez as our acting Competitions Director.

Mr. Vasquez comes with a wealth of experience in football and has served as the Corozal Football Association’s Administrative Officer since 2018 and General Secretary for the association since 2021. He is also the co-founder of the Football Academy of Corozal and has attended various FIFA, Concacaf and FFB trainings. Mr. Vasquez additionally holds a Concacaf D License and most recently completed the PANAM High Performance Coach Certificate 1.

We welcome Mr. Vasquez as the newest addition to the FFB team and look forward to working with him for the development of the sport.

The Football Federation of Belize also takes this opportunity to thank Mr. Rafael Avila for his contribution at the federation and wishes him the best in all his future endeavors.

For FFB competitions matters, feel free to contact Mr. Martin Vasquez at [email protected] onbelize.bz.

– press release –