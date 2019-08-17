FFB congratulates referees, Jose Colindres and Exodus Pop

BELMOPAN, Fri. Aug. 9, 2019– The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) congratulates Jose Colindres and Exodus Pop, both assistant referees who represented Belize at the Concacaf Male Under-15 Championship in Bradenton, Florida. Both referees made Belize proud, as they represented well at the tournament.

Jose and Exodus were assigned after their hard work was noted by the Federation and Concacaf. Their physical fitness was an added feature which allowed them to pass the FIFA Fitness test. Added to this, their weekly training and reports revealed their dedication at the trainings in their districts, which allowed them the opportunity to excel and be assigned by Concacaf.

As a former player and football enthusiast, Mr. Colindres decided to venture into the refereeing career as a referee, and has been refereeing for four years. Mr. Pop, also a football enthusiast, has five years of experience as a referee assistant.

The FFB takes this opportunity to once again congratulate both referees for excelling in their international assignments, and encourages other referees and prospective referees to continue working hard.

Persons interested in the field of refereeing can download the application form from the FFB website and email to [email protected]