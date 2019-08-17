Subscribe to our Rss

FFB congratulates referees, Jose Colindres and Exodus Pop

Sports — 17 August 2019
FFB congratulates referees, Jose Colindres and Exodus Pop

BELMOPAN, Fri. Aug. 9, 2019– The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) congratulates Jose Colindres and Exodus Pop, both assistant referees who represented Belize at the Concacaf Male Under-15 Championship in Bradenton, Florida. Both referees made Belize proud, as they represented well at the tournament.

Jose and Exodus were assigned after their hard work was noted by the Federation and Concacaf. Their physical fitness was an added feature which allowed them to pass the FIFA Fitness test. Added to this, their weekly training and reports revealed their dedication at the trainings in their districts, which allowed them the opportunity to excel and be assigned by Concacaf.

As a former player and football enthusiast, Mr. Colindres decided to venture into the refereeing career as a referee, and has been refereeing for four years. Mr. Pop, also a football enthusiast, has five years of experience as a referee assistant.

The FFB takes this opportunity to once again congratulate both referees for excelling in their international assignments, and encourages other referees and prospective referees to continue working hard.

Persons interested in the field of refereeing can download the application form from the FFB website and email to [email protected]

Related Articles

Cricket Corner – The army told Bandits, “By the left, quick march!”; and Wicked 11 tells Berlan, “Our Wicked is better than your Bad!” Dangriga sports stats – PLB Week 4, Stann Creek District derby – Altitude vs Wagiya in Mangro Creek, and Valley Pride Freedom Fighters vs Placencia Assassins in Placencia Rural Female Softball results; playoffs this Sunday in Lords Bank Undefeated Bandits, Verdes lead at Week 3 of PLB 2019-2020 Opening Season

Share

About Author

Deshawn Swasey

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.