FFB Inter-District Youth knockout semifinals completed; finals in Belmopan on Saturday

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 10, 2018– The first Football Federation of Belize (FFB) sponsored National Inter-District Youth Club Championships, which got under way on November 10 with the 10 football district champions in 3 categories – U-15 Male, U-17 Male and U-17 Female – completed its knockout semifinal games this past weekend at various venues. All the semifinal games were played on Sunday, December 9; and the championship finals in all 3 categories are now scheduled to take place this Saturday at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan.

Female U-17 semifinals

In the first Female U-17 semifinal at the Ricalde Stadium in Corozal on Sunday afternoon, home team, Calcutta Strikers got an early lead through Gabriela Cowo (3’), but fell 3-1 to visiting Blackman Eddy Royals of Cayo, who rebounded with goals from Flor Vasquez (32’ & 85’) and Tamelyn Escobar (42’).

Meanwhile, out at the Ambergris Stadium, it was the home team, San Pedro High School getting the 2-nil win over Orange Walk’s Vibes Alive International, with both goals coming from Normalee Gomez (22’ & 27’ PK).

U-15 Male semifinals

In U-15 semifinal action at the MCC Grounds in Belize City, it was nil-nil at the half between Hattieville Brown Stars and visiting Corozal Invaders. But the Invaders jumped to a 2-nil lead in second half through Ryan Williams (55’) and 12-year-old Cliford Sanker (63’). The lead was cut in half by late substitute, 13-year-old Keydenshay Bowen (67’), but the Invaders held on for the 2-1 win.

Meanwhile, down south at the Victor Sanchez Stadium in Punta Gorda, Toledo’s Julian Cho High School was deadlocked at 1-1 in regulation against Revolution FC from Belmopan. Kevin Gordon had given Revolution the lead at the 36th minute, but Julian Cho got the equalizer from Andres Miranda at the 55th minute. In the overtime period that followed, Revolution FC got the game winner through Antwone Baptist at the 80th minute.

U-17 Male

At the People’s Stadium in Orange Walk, home standing Centaur Cable Connections was tied in regulation, 3-3, with Mid-South’s Bella Vista FC. Jesse August (25’) and Jaheim Augustine (31’ & 81’) rocked the net for Centaur Cable; while Roderick Parham (6’) and Alwin Zelaya (34’ & 69’) hit the target for Bella Vista. In the penalty shootout that decided the winner, Centaur Cable prevailed, 3-1, with scores from Armando Chirinos, Miguel Uh and Jared Melgar; while only Emerson Maldonado scored for Bella Vista.

Meanwhile, at the Ricalde Stadium in Corozal, it was also deadlocked at 3-3 in regulation between Corozal’s Chunox FC and Belize District’s Warriors FC (Rush). Chunox’ goals were by Eliner Patt (6’), Eliaier Santoya (82’) and Narayan Cooch (90+’); while Warriors got 2 goals from Eshak Kiing, Jr. (44’ & 62’) and the other from Eldon Reneau (64’). This one also went to penalties, and it was Warriors FC (Rush) pulling out the 5-4 win (names of scorers not available yet).

The stage is now set for the grand championship finals in all 3 categories on Saturday, all 3 games to be played at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, which should be jammed with fans from across the country.

Championship Finals at Isidoro Beaton Stadium

Saturday, December 15

10:00 a.m. – (Female U-17) Blackman Eddy Royals vs San Pedro High School

12:00 noon – (Male U-15) Corozal Invaders vs Revolution FC

2:00 p.m. – (Male U-17) Warriors FC (Rush) vs Centaur Cable Connections