FFB Youth Inter-District Football tournaments update

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 5, 2019– The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) Youth Inter-District football tournaments continued over the weekend with games across the country.

Female U-15 Inter-District Week 7

Week 7 results, Saturday, August 3

At the Victor Sanchez Field, the visiting Independence won, 5-4, over Toledo. Independence goals came from Kenya Perez (10’), Gabriela Mendoza (17’), Aaliyah Godoy (34’) and Neisha Drysdale (38’) along with an own goal by Toledo’s Vania Myvett (OG 3’); while Toledo goals came from Karel Avila (16’ & 42’), Nneka Young (24’) and Zeauun Alvarez (63’).

And at the MCC Grounds, the visitors, Orange Walk also prevailed, 4-0, over Belize, with goals from Jasmine Uh (15’) and Josephine Reyes (22’, 38’ & 48’).

Upcoming Female U-15 Week 8 schedule:

Saturday, August 10

9:00 a.m. – Stann Creek vs Independence – Carl Ramos Stadium

9:00 a.m. – Cayo vs Toledo – Norman Broaster Stadium

9:00 a.m. – Belmopan vs Belize – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

9:00 a.m. – Orange Walk vs Corozal – People’s Stadium

Male U-15 Inter-District Week 11 back matches

Wednesday, July 31, result

At Marshalleck Stadium in Benque Viejo, it was Benque in a 3-3 draw with Toledo. Benque goals were by Kayser Tut (33’ & 69’) and Jayden Lennan (65’); while Toledo got a goal each from Elsnor Rodney (8’), George Teul (50’) and Abner Yatz (57’).

Saturday, August 3, result

At Victor Sanchez Field, Toledo clipped Mid-South, 2-1, with a goal each from George Teul (11’) and Filbert Coc (51’), while Joel Cal (49’) scored the lone goal for Mid-South.



Upcoming Male U-15 Week 12 schedule:

Saturday, August 10

1:00 p.m. – Cayo vs Orange Walk – Norman Broaster Stadium

1:00 p.m. – Stann Creek vs Corozal – Carl Ramos Stadium

1:00 p.m. – Benque vs Belmopan – Marshalleck Stadium

1:00 p.m. – Belize vs Mid-South – MCC Grounds

1:00 p.m. – San Pedro vs Toledo – Ambergris Stadium

Female U-17 Inter-District Week 7 games

Wednesday, July 31, results

At the Marshalleck Stadium, visiting Toledo All Stars bombed Benque, 8-0, with goals from Leah Mariano (7’, 12’ & 50’), Annetta Bah (19’ & 35’) and Elisa Coy (26’, 31’ & 55’).

Saturday, August 3, results

At Victor Sanchez Stadium, Toledo All Stars got the 2-1 win over Mid-South with a goal apiece from Ella Coy (11’) and Jaylene Lambey (26’), while Tania Garbutt (58’) scored for Mid-South.

At the Ambergris Stadium, Corozal won, 2-1, over San Pedro. Dianira Lopez (10’ & 35’) netted both goals for Corozal, while Esther Galeano (55’) scored for San Pedro.

And at Marion Jones Complex, Belize prevailed, 3-2, over Orange Walk. Shante Chacon (64’ & 77’) and Latisha Anthony (43’) scored for Belize, while Kaite Jones (45’ & 81’) netted both goals for Orange Walk.

Upcoming Female U-17 Week 8 schedule:

Saturday, August 10

11:00 a.m. – Stann Creek vs Mid-South – Carl Ramos Stadium

11:00 a.m. – Cayo vs Toledo – Norman Broaster Stadium

11:00 a.m. – Belmopan vs Belize – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

11:00 a.m. – Orange Walk vs Corozal – People’s Stadium

Male U-17 Inter-District Week 11 games

Saturday, July 31 back match result

At Marshalleck Stadium, home team Benque drew, 1-1, with Toledo. Jose Garcia (24’) put Benque in front, but Israel Norales (48’) equalized for Toledo.

Saturday, August 3, back match result

At Victor Sanchez Stadium, it was Toledo, 5-3, over visiting Mid-South. Shaking the net for Toledo were Eugene Benguche (7’ & 65’), Andres Miranda (28’ & 38’) and Rhandy Alegria (15’); while Shemar Roberts (49’) and Delon Roberts (51’ & 70’) hit the target for Mid-South.

Upcoming Male U-17 Week 12 schedule:

Saturday, August 10

3:30 p.m. – Cayo vs Belize – Norman Broaster Stadium

3:30 p.m. – Benque vs Belmopan – Marshalleck Stadium

3:30 p.m. – Stann Creek vs Corozal – Carl Ramos Stadium

3:30 p.m. – San Pedro vs Toledo – Ambergris Stadium

3:30 p.m. – Orange Walk vs Mid-South – People’s Stadium