Gales Point Manatee Preschool and Primary School rehabilitation

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 7, 2025

An early hour inferno over the weekend has led to the destruction of two houses on Hunter’s Lane in Belize City, leaving eight persons displaced.

Sometime before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 6, the fire broke out at an abandoned wooden and concrete structure at the above mentioned location. The flames then moved to a two-story concrete structure beside it, and its roof caught fire and consumed the rest of the home.

An occupant of the home, 39-year-old Jenna Leslie, fled outside, leaving everything behind in the burning building.

According to Leslie, she arrived at home after work sometime before midnight and went to bed several minutes later. Soon after, before 2:00 a.m., she was woken up by her son, who alerted her about their home being on fire. The home was consumed by fire after its occupants came out, destroying everything they owned.

Leslie highlighted that her mother and brother had been living at the location for over 6 years, and she joined them three and a half years ago with her four children. Attempts were made to contact the home owner, but efforts failed.